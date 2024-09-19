Ford Raptor: The king of off-road performance

When you look at the Ford Ranger Raptor from the outside, one of the things you will notice is its wide body. The Ford Raptor has a built-in Ford engineering performance that sets it apart from the other Ford pick-up trucks. This, David Mukiibi, a car dealer, says partly explains why the Raptor’s diesel engine is equipped with two turbos, giving it more power.

Features

The Ford Raptor offers a more spacious interior compared to other pickup trucks in the same category. It comes with performance features such as pre-collision assist, brake assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and a selectable 4WD system for manual transmission Raptors. As many Land Rover Defenders, the Raptor allows for customisation, including the option to add a rear towing winch for towing stuck vehicles. The Raptor is a five-seater with a 2000cc diesel engine, but newer models also offer 3000cc petrol versions.

The production is expected to continue until 2024, with significant upgrades in the looks of the 2023 and 2024 models, which are larger. Mukiibi says there is a demand for a more powerful and rugged pickup truck compared to the Ford Wildtrak and Ford Ranger.

The Raptor, Wildtrak, and Ranger share design elements with the F150, the American version of Ford, customised for the African market. They are available with both automatic and manual transmissions.

Service and maintenance

These pickup trucks come with a lifetime warranty for functional parts such as the suspension system, making them low-maintenance vehicles. They are designed for manoeuvring through tough road conditions and different terrains, offering excellent on and off-road performance.

Proper and timely maintenance prevents major mechanical issues, and the cost of service and maintenance can range from Shs1m to Shs1.8m, depending on the condition and required serviceable parts replacement.

According to specialtyperformanceparts.com, Ford introduced the Raptor to the world in 2010 as an alternative to their popular F-150. The Raptor was part of Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), which has off-roading and powerful performance in mind.

Unsurprisingly, it originated as part of the Fox Racing suspension to handle the Baja 1000, an off-road race where drivers navigate sand, rock, and mountain passes in Mexico's Baja Peninsula.

"When Ford released the first commercial generation, they upgraded the chassis and locking differentials, along with fitting all-terrain tyres. They redesigned the Raptor to maximise traction and control for optimal off-road and on-road performance. To further differentiate it from the F-150, the first-generation Raptor featured a model-specific fascia, wide fenders, a "FORD" lettering grille, and a smaller bed to accommodate the departure angle and wider rear track," the portal states.

Second generation (2017 to present)

In 2017, Ford refocused its attention on the Raptor line with the second generation. One of the most notable changes was the drop in the SVT prefix. Still optimised for off-road capability, the second-generation Raptor lost more than 500 pounds of curb weight with exterior and interior changes. Larger shocks and suspension systems allowed for a better transfer case with a torque-on-demand system. This allowed the truck to drive like an all-wheel drive vehicle with a four-wheel drive performance.

In 2019, Ford readjusted these suspension shocks for live capability, which automatically adjusts for the terrain. The truck was equipped with 35-inch all-terrain tyres with bead-locked wheels to improve off-road driving. Ford debuted the Raptor with a 10-speed automatic transmission along with clearance lights and front fenders, due to its width.

Ford Ranger Raptor (2019 to present)

According to specialtyperformanceparts.com, Ford also launched the Ford Ranger Raptor in 2019 with a limited release. Offered as a mid-size derivative of the Ford Ranger, the Ranger Raptor has a widened track, raised ride height, and a suspension and chassis system optimized for off-road capability.

It also has a 10-speed automatic transmission with a four-wheel drive adaptable driving system to terrain.

Unlike the second-generation Raptor, the Ranger Raptor is not wide enough to need clearance lights or front fenders. It upholds a design similar to that of the regular Raptor. Uniquely, it is not marketed in the United States, given its similarities to the regular Raptor. Instead, it is marketed as a smaller alternative in areas that cannot accommodate the larger model.

PAYING

How much does a Ford Raptor cost?