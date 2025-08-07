Fronx is an on and off-road mini-SUV

During my test drive of the Suzuki Fronx on the morning of July 23, I noticed that most vehicle manufacturers, including Suzuki, are now releasing small-sized cars that give you the feel of sport utility vehicles (SUVs). For instance, the Suzuki Fronx is neither a saloon nor a station wagon; it is just a mini-SUV with a ground clearance of 170mm, suitable for driving on most uneven upcountry road surfaces. My test drive of the five-seater Fronx started at the Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO), formerly known as the Toyota Uganda showroom on First Street in the Industrial Area. When I started the engine, it gave an almost quiet start. With just one bar of fuel on the gauge, close to the E (empty) mark, I returned to the showroom after driving around Jinja Road, Ntinda, Bukoto, Kamwokya, Wandegeya, as well as Kampala and Jinja roads.

Easy handling, urban comfort

Throughout the one-hour test drive (too short to explore all the car’s features), I found the leather-coated steering wheel of the Fronx small and soft to turn, a feature common in many modern-day vehicles. Even with just a palm on it, you can easily turn it around. However, as the vehicle gained momentum, I held the steering wheel more firmly to maintain full control. Not being a heavy car, I noticed that while negotiating the corners on Ntinda-Stretcher, just after the Inspectorate of Vehicles (IOV), near Spear Motors junction towards Shell Stretcher, I had to reduce speed from 70km/hr to about 50km/hr. I felt the car tilt slightly to the passenger’s side during the turns. When my co-driver held tightly onto the roof handle, I realised I was driving a bit fast, another reason I slowed down.

Modest power, impressive economy

The Fronx is powered by a 1500cc (1.5-litre) petrol engine, a four-speed automatic transmission, and a two-wheel-drive system. It accelerates from zero to 50km/hr in approximately 10 seconds, which is fair, considering it is not a high-performance car. What stood out was the fuel economy; the speedometer showed an average of 9.1km per litre during urban driving, making it a fuel-efficient option for Kampala’s unpredictable traffic conditions. Mary Rugambwa, a sales executive at CFAO, says the Fronx averages 12 to 13km per litre on highways. It also features a 37-litre fuel tank, sufficient for a car of its size and engine capacity. On a full tank, you can drive from Kampala to Kabale District in western Uganda without topping up, depending on how heavy your foot is on the accelerator. You will likely only need to refuel for the return journey.

Tech and connectivity

The Fronx offers four charging ports: two USB ports for rear passengers and one USB port on the dashboard, located next to the wireless charging spot. You will know your phone is charging when the light turns blue. However, it is not advisable to place anything metallic on the wireless charging area, as it may interfere with the battery. The dashboard features a 7-inch smart screen used for both entertainment and safety. While it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it also gives a 360-degree view of the car, whether parked or moving, thanks to four cameras: one at the front, one at the rear, and one on each side mirror.

Built-in safety

After parking and switching off the engine, the headlights remain on for a few seconds, allowing you to see your way if it is dark. This is a standard external safety feature that comes with the car. The Fronx is equipped with six airbags; two at the front, two at the rear, and two on the sides. It also features parking assist, where sensors sound an alarm as you approach an object or another road user. For added visibility, the Fronx includes turn indicators on the side mirrors. These serve as an extra signal in case other drivers don’t notice the front or rear indicators.

Smart driving aids

The heads-up display (HUD) allows you to monitor your driving speed and fuel consumption without taking your eyes off the road. This adds to your safety, especially during long drives. For highway cruising, the Fronx features cruise control, which allows you to set a safe maximum speed, beyond which the vehicle will not accelerate, leaving you only with the task of steering. It is particularly useful for long-distance drives, although not ideal for congested city roads where frequent braking is required.

Buying options