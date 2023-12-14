Getting your car ready for festive travels

The festive season is around the corner. Whereas most city dwellers travel to their country homes to spend the holidays with their families, others choose to travel to different other destinations. Regardless of where you are going, it is important to get your car in the best mechanical condition before starting any journey.

For instance, a week before travelling to Rukungiri District in Western Uganda every Christmas holiday, Simon Taremwa leaves his car at the garage for two days to have it fully serviced.

“I create time and personally go to the garage to ensure they are doing the right thing. If it is replacing engine oil, I make sure that old oil is drained completely and replaced with new oil, in the right quantities since different cars use different amounts. The same applies to other lubricants such as automatic transmission fluid, gearbox oil and engine coolant. I also make sure other parts such as brake pads are also checked and replaces if worn out. I replace the tyres and spark plugs upon recommendation by the mechanic. Festive season service is something I do not take chances with, especially since I always travel with my family,” Taremwa says.

“Most mechanics are busy throughout December. No matter how much trust you have in your mechanic, find time and go to the garage to see what is being repaired or replaced. A mechanic will do shoddy work because they want to move on to the next car and make more money. However, if they do not pay attention to important aspects such as your brakes and you are not present to caution them, it is your life and that of your passengers that will be put at risk Even if you had recently carried out service, it is safer to have your car inspected by your mechanic to ascertain if there is anything to be repaired before travelling,” Taremwa advises.



Tyres

One of the most important components that work closely with the brake system are the tyres. Tyres with treads brake more efficiently compared to those whose treads are completely worn out. According to Amadi, when you step on the brake pedal, treads put up a frictional force against the road surface of any terrain.

“If you drive on tyres without treads and you brake, the car will take more time to come to a complete stop since the tyres will be slippery against the road surface. Tyre treads technically aid braking but the difference is in their condition. Besides, treadless tyres are susceptible to piercings from sharp objects and tyre bursts since their thickness has reduced overtime,” Amadi explains.

Brake system

Apart from replacing brake pads, Peter Amadi, a mechanic at Dalas Auto Limited in Bunga, Kampala, says it is equally important to have your brake discs resurfaced since they affect the longevity and functionality of the brake pads. Because they are metal in nature, brake discs could overtime have attracted and accumulated rust as a result of constant rain that gradually catalyses rust.

“However new the brake pads could be, as long as the brake discs are rough, they (brake pads) will wear out faster. Brake disc resurfacing involves putting them in a machine to smoothen them so that they bond with the brake pads for effective braking,” Amadi explains.



Wheel alignment and balance

Kampala’s potholes have done more harm than good to most, if not all vehicles. This includes pushing your car out of proper wheel alignment and balance. For example, on a straight stretch, when you take your hands off the steering wheel at a slow speed and your car starts to face a different direction, then your wheels and rims need to undergo wheel alignment and balance.



During alignment and balance, you can also ask your mechanic to run a check on the car suspension system. Sometimes, it could be a poorly maintained suspension system that causes poor wheel alignment and balance. On average, wheel alignment costs between Shs50,000 and Shs100,000.







Front and rear lights

Before starting your journey, switch on your headlights at home at night and stand in front of your car to confirm they are okay and bright enough. Sometimes, it could be a blown bulb that needs replacement. For the brake lights, sometimes it is impossible to tell whether they are functional, unless you are alerted of a defunct light. You do not want to be driving at night and get involved in a road crash because your car was mistaken for a motorcycle because of one defunct light.



Wipers

Whereas the air conditioner clears the interior of the windscreen, wipers clear the outer side of the windscreen in case of rain, including mud that other vehicles such as trucks and buses splash on your windscreen.

Check your wiper blades and make sure they can still properly clean the windscreen. Sometimes, the wipers could be functional but the blades are old and need replacement. It costs approximately Shs20,000 to Shs50,000, depending on where you replace them from. Kaggwa says one of the ways to identify old wipers is when they leave a curving crack on the windscreen.







Fuel level

Most people are keen to get on the road and make good progress, but filling up with a tank of fuel at or near the start of your journey could save you time (and reduce stress) later on. Knowing that you have got a full tank gives you peace of mind and could stop you having to drive around an unfamiliar location towards the end of your journey, desperately hunting for a fuel station.





Air conditioning system

This festive season, like many in the past, falls during the rainy season. On top of making roads slippery, rain also makes the windscreen cold, causing dew. This normally compromises road visibility, especially when the driver and co-driver’s windows are raised to the maximum.