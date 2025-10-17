GR Yaris: Little car with a big attitude

When you first see the Toyota GR Yaris, you might mistake it for a modified Vitz or an ordinary Yaris. While small cars such as the Toyota Vitz or Nissan Dualis are popular for everyday driving, the GR Yaris belongs to a different league altogether, one built for performance and speed. It is one of the few hatchbacks designed with rally-inspired engineering, placing it alongside other performance-oriented models such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Mercedes A45. In short, the GR Yaris is not just a city car; it is a compact powerhouse that blends everyday usability with track-ready excitement.

What sets the GR Yaris apart from most hatchbacks is that it is essentially a rally car. It has participated in the World Rally Championship (WRC) through the homologation process. This process is defined by productipedia.com as the certification that a vehicle or its components comply with the regulatory and safety standards established by the relevant authorities. According to the site, this certification ensures vehicles are safe, environmentally friendly, and meet specific technical requirements.

Features

Typically, the Toyota Yaris comes in two versions: the standard model and the GR (Gazoo Racing) version. The GR Yaris is developed from the regular Yaris, featuring a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo engine. Some of the distinguishing features of the GR Yaris are visible on the exterior. For instance, while the standard Yaris has a single exhaust pipe, the GR boasts two at the rear and has tail-lights that extend from one edge of the car to the other. The GR Yaris is designed with two doors and can accommodate four passengers.

However, the driver or front passenger must tilt their seat forward for rear passengers to enter. The doors are made of aluminum, contributing to the car's lightweight structure. The GR Yaris also has an aerodynamic shape, especially at the front, to enhance its ability to slice through the wind efficiently. Most of the materials used, including the fibre bonnet, are designed to reduce weight, which improves speed. The GR Yaris is available in both manual and automatic versions, with the manual being the more economical choice. The automatic version is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

During my test drive on the Northern Bypass from Kireka to Busega and on the Entebbe Expressway, the GR Yaris proved its rally-bred performance. It sprinted from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, an impressive feat for a hatchback of its size. Unlike the standard Yaris, which is front-wheel drive, the GR Yaris features all-wheel drive, giving it exceptional grip and stability on both straight stretches and curves. With three driving modes: eco, dynamic, and sport, the car adapts seamlessly to city cruising or spirited highway runs, making every journey engaging and exhilarating. In eco mode, the car is engineered to achieve 100 km on just eight litres of fuel, meaning that with a full tank, you could drive from Kampala to Mbarara in western Uganda and back while maintaining a steady speed.

Service, maintenance

The GR comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and features a modern dashboard highlighted by two smart screens. One screen, located behind the steering wheel, displays performance-related information such as driving speed, while the second screen in the centre of the dashboard focuses on infotainment features.

“It performs well on tarmac roads. However, to handle marrum roads with the same level of performance, it needs to be fitted with a heavy-duty suspension system capable of absorbing the discomfort associated with these rough terrains.

The suspension system for the front axle differs from that of the rear, so it is important to select the appropriate one based on the road conditions you frequently encounter,” advises Peter Kasoma, a mechanic at a fuel station on Jinja Road in Kampala. “As a high-performance car, it is advisable to service the GR every 5,000 to 8,000 kilometres. While some specific engine oils claim to allow for service intervals of up to 10,000 kilometres, if it is your daily drive or if you often take long trips, particularly due to the rough nature of Uganda’s roads and the quality of fuel, it is best to service it at the 5,000-kilometre mark or have it inspected for any mechanical issues by a qualified mechanic,” Kasoma adds.

It is also recommended to use high-quality air cleaners, fuel filters, and oil filters during each service. For a high-performance vehicle such as the GR, the engine must have clean air at all times, free from pollutants and dirt, to perform optimally. Instead of cleaning the air cleaner, it is best to replace it. The GR Yaris uses regular engine oil, which costs between Shs40,000 and Shs55,000 per litre, depending on the supplier. On average, a minor service costs about Shs300,000, while a major service, which includes components such as automatic transmission fluid, spark plugs, and brake pads, costs around Shs600,000.

Cost

Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer at mujibexotics.com, the 2024 GR Yaris costs $70,000 (Shs240m) due to its limited production and collector’s appeal.

Quick facts

The GR Yaris measures 3,995mm in length, 1,805mm in width, and 1,455mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. Despite its performance capabilities, it maintains a relatively lightweight structure of approximately 1,280kg, which contributes to its agility and spirited driving experience.