Head to Head: 2003 Toyota Premio vs 2003 Toyota Allex

Wood trim and silver accents gives the Premio (above) an elegant look. The Allex’s compact design (below) is popular among the youth. 

By  Paul D. Kaganzi

What you need to know:

  • The Premio and Allex share some DNA in the form of similar engines, suspension design as well as interior amenities. However, their concepts, performance and market appeal are different so they are not easily comparable as apples for apples. 

The 2003 Toyota Premio is a sports sedan built on the Corona platform while the 2003 Toyota Allex is a sports compact hatchback built on the slightly smaller Corolla platform. Both Premio and Allex come with a five seat configuration. 

