Head to Head: 2003 Toyota Premio vs 2003 Toyota Allex

The 2003 Toyota Premio is a sports sedan built on the Corona platform while the 2003 Toyota Allex is a sports compact hatchback built on the slightly smaller Corolla platform. Both Premio and Allex come with a five seat configuration.

Performance and fuel economy

In Uganda, the most popular Toyota engines in the Premio and Allex are the petrol 1.5 Litre 1NZ-FE and the petrol 1.8L 1ZZ-FE. They share engine performance with slightly different fuel economy statistics because of different overall size and design. The 1.5 L petrol engine’s power output is a modest 109 horsepower for both Premio and Allex. However, it delivers an impressive fuel economy of 18.0 km/ litre for Premio a slightly better 18.2 km/ litre for the smaller Allex.



The 1.8 L petrol engines in the Premio and Allex deliver 120 horsepower and good fuel economy of 16 km/ litre for the Premio and 16.6 km/ litre for the Allex. Premio offers a 2.0 litre petrol engine, which is attractive for the ‘heavier footed’ motorist.

Handling

The Premio and Allex have modest road manners and reasonable body control thanks to their front independent suspension with Mcpherson struts and coils while the rear axle control blade multi links, coil springs and dampers. Premio’s wider wheel base (270cm vs 260cm) gives it a more settled on road experience with a firmer, more responsive steering compared to the narrower and shorter Allex. Both cars can comfortably traverse our suburban roads courtesy of their impressive 160mm ground clearance.

Comfort, style and safety

The Premio looks more stylish and sleek. Its longer profile, more prominent headlights and tail lights make it suitable for young corporates and families. The Allex plays second fiddle, and looks like a city hopper suitable for the ‘penny wise.’ The Premio’s seats are more supportive and comfortable.

Compared to Allex, Premio is roomier and although it offers walnut burl wood impression, its interior still feels plasticky and egalitarian.

Both cars offer basic trappings CD music, air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors. Premio’s boot space is slightly bigger but rear passenger space is a little cramped up. Allex has a smaller seating room and luggage space. Both Premio and Allex have passive driver aids to enhance safety such as Anti-lock brakes (ABS) and front dual airbags.