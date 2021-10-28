Head to Head: 4th generation vs 5th generation Toyota Hiace

By Paul D. Kaganzi More by this Author

Toyota Hiace (Hi Ace) is one of the oldest and renowned multi-purpose vehicles launched in 1967 as a people and cargo mover. The Hiace has evolved over the decades, offering a wide range of configurations as mini-van multi-purpose vehicle, mini bus, panel van, taxi and ambulance. Hiace’s competition was the Nissan Urvan and VW Transporter. In Uganda, the 4th generation Hiace IV (1989-2003) and lately the 5th generation Hiace V (2004-2018) have reigned as the most popular people and cargo movers.

Design, styling and comfort

The 4th generation Hiace fish nose styling though out-of-date looks familiar and reassuring to the passengers at any taxi stage. The 5th generation Hiace flat curved drop down front end makes it look more aggressive and techno.

The 5th generation Hiace’s looks emphasise the evolution of space, engine technology and performance with its predecessor.

The front console and instrument cluster of the Hiace V has a more appealing modern layout and easier access to instruments, knobs and switches. The driver and front passengers have a higher command position with better visibility.

Whereas the Hiace IV has reasonable seating space for eight or 11 passengers, the Hiace V is more spacious and feels roomier for 14 passengers.

This is thanks to its longer, wider and higher profile compared to its predecessor. The Hiace IV offers nice comfortable alcantara or fabric seats with front air conditioning.

However, the Hiace V fabric or vinyl seats are wider and more comfortable. Hiace V offers central locking and rear passenger air conditioning.

Safety and technology

The older Hiace IV has a safer front passenger seating position, further behind the front wheel arch. The Hiace V roomier design, higher seats and seatbelts offer all round better passenger safety in the unlikely event of an accident.

Driving experience, fuel economy and performance

The 2005 Hiace V is faster, has better fuel economy and is more stable on the road. Its 1KD-FTV 3.0 litre turbo Diesel four cylinder delivers 17 per cent more power than the older 2000 Hiace IV’s 3.0 litre turbo 1KZ-TE ([email protected] vs [email protected] rpm). The Hiace V’s 1KD-FTV common rail direct injection fuel delivery gives it 11 per cent more fuel efficiency compared to the 1KZ-TE on the Hiace IV (11 km/Litre vs 9.8 km/ Litre).

The Hiace IV has been a Ugandan transport workhorse for decades. The newer 2005 Hiace V’s longer, wider and lower profile gives it better road handling when driving fast. Hiace IV’s slightly higher profile makes it more suitable for our upcountry or suburban uneven roads. This makes it popular with game viewing tour operators.

Maintenance, reliability and ownership cost

The Hiace IV’s IKZ-TE engine is easier to maintain with more affordable mineral grade turbo diesel oil and more reliable when it ages. The 1KD-FTV engine in the Hiace V is a good efficient workhorse. However, between 120,000-150,000kms, it is renowned to suffer failure of fuel injectors which cause engine rough idle, rattle as well as poor fuel economy. Fuel injectors need to be serviced at 100,000kms and one should use diesel fuel designed with fuel system cleaning molecules.

The 1KD-FTV costly emission system Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is notorious for failing, especially when adulterated diesel or wrong engine oil is used to service. The car manual recommends 5W-30 fully synthetic engine oil for service and DPF protection.



Outstanding differences:

• Cargo and people moving capacity

• Fuel consumption

• Age

• Cabin features

• Access to fluid containers

• Price

• Exterior features

• 5th generation HiAce can be fitted with a false floor

Similarities:

• Both are great workhorses

• Reliability, durability and ease of maintenance

• Number of doors (mostly 4, including tailgate)

• Both come in people and cargo-moving versions.