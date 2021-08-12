Honda Odyssey: The fun family minivan

The Honda Odyssey ranks near the top of the minivan class thanks in part to its fusion of engaging and comfortable performance with a high-class and spacious interior.

From road trips to in-town grocery runs, the 2022 Honda Odyssey is an ideal companion for any family. Its cabin is spacious and offers plenty of flexibility, whether you need it to haul a soccer team or a load of home improvement supplies.

For times when long-haul driving is on the menu, its smooth and efficient V-6 engine is unobtrusive when cruising and powerful enough for passing.

Technological features are plentiful and all models come with a host of driver-assistance features aimed at putting another layer of safety between the Odyssey’s precious cargo and whatever mayhem might be brewing in a nearby lane.

These are solid traits for any family vehicle, but the Odyssey is not alone in offering those— rivals such as the Chrysler Pacifica and the Toyota Sienna are nipping at its heels and deserve a look.

What is new for 2022?

After a more thorough facelift for the 2021 model year, the Odyssey heads into the 2022 model year with just two changes: a new colour called Radiant Red Metallic II joins the palette and the integrated vacuum cleaner option has been discontinued.

Go with the EX-L. The LX and EX come well equipped, but the EX-L adds luxury features that families will love, such as leather seats, extra USB ports in the rear, and a power-operated rear liftgate.

Engine, transmission and performance

Fleet-footed, efficient, and polished, the Odyssey’s powertrain is a sweetheart that requires zero compromises.

The Odyssey changes direction crisply, and from behind the wheel it’s easy to forget you’re piloting a three-row van. The steering is direct and the effort is light, but more feedback from the road would be welcome.

Driving enthusiasts will not rave—it is still a minivan, after all—but the Odyssey is the best-driving minivan, and its nimbleness makes it competent in corners and easy to drive on narrow roads.

Our Elite test van’s ride wasn’t as compliant as that of our long-term Pacifica, but its standard 19-inch wheels could be partly to blame. Our EX-L test vehicle wore 18-inch wheels and seemed better-suited to pockmarked Michigan roads. Over most road surfaces, the Odyssey displays a comfortable ride, and few passengers will complain.

Fuel economy

The Odyssey is rated at 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, according to the EPA. In our real-world highway testing, our test vehicle outperformed its EPA estimate, delivering 30 mpg.

Interior, comfort, and cargo

Hauling people and things to places near and far is a minivan’s primary mission, and the Odyssey completes said mission with aplomb. Its second and third rows are among the roomiest in the class, and its second-row seats are far more comfortable than the Pacifica’s. Honda’s inventive second-row Magic Slide seats (standard on EX trims and up) slide both side to side and fore and aft, allowing for multiple configurations.

Throw in a quietest-in-class cabin, a sprinkle of ingenuous tech—like an in-cabin camera that enables you to monitor the kids in the second and third rows—and the Odyssey is a hauler that is fit for the modern family. Its square shape and low load floor mean there is a lot of space for hauling cargo, but some rivals do it better and with less hassle. Removing those second-row seats requires muscle, as the two outboard seats weigh 68 pounds (30 kgs) each.

Once removed, the optional Magic Slide seat mechanism remains on the floor, creating an obstacle for loading cargo.

With the third row of seats stowed and its second row removed, our testing revealed that the Odyssey hauled one fewer carry-on suitcase than the Pacifica.

Infotainment and connectivity

Except for the base LX trim, all Odysseys get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system called Display Audio.

The software allows for customisation of the menu layout and smartphone connectivity not only via Bluetooth, but also via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Standard on both the Touring and Elite is a rear-seat entertainment system with built-in streaming apps.

Honda also provides a full suite of driver-assistance technology, called Honda Sensing, as standard equipment on all Odyssey models.

Competetion

Minivan shoppers would be crazy not to consider the Honda Odyssey because it is a well-rounded vehicle that delivers on just about every front, from safety features to ride comfort to passenger space. However, there are plenty of good alternatives in the class. The Kia Carnival is another appealing minivan. Its starting price rivals the Honda’s, yet it has standard features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8-inch touch screen, which cost extra in the Odyssey. There’s also the Chrysler Pacifica, which offers all-wheel drive, which is not available in the Honda.

