How can I clean my car leather seats?

I have had my car for about two years now but its leather seats are looking so old and unkempt. What is the best way to clean leather car seats? Johnson.



Hello Johnson, car leather seats are not only unpleasant when they are dirty but likely to get damaged sooner than they should. Grease, stains, soot, sweat and other forms of dirt will alter the performance of the protective oils, colour and materials of the leather on your car seats. The best way to clean your car leather seats is follow a systematic approach.

Establish what type of leather seats your car has, specific instructions for cleaning them and the kind of stains, dirt or wear. Decide which cleaning materials you need such as the soft cloth, leather cleaner and conditioner as well as the leather protector to use after the cleanup.

The cleaning of your car seats should start with a vacuuming or brushing to remove dust and dirt or pieces of food. Follow through with a leather cleaner, apply the cleaning solution to small areas at a time using a gentle cloth without lint. You can use a stain remover to deal with stubborn stains.