How can I fix my car’s swollen tyres?

Hello Paul, my Range Rover Sport tyre has a swelling on the side. What is the cause and how can I prevent it? Harry

Hello Harry, what you see on your tyre side wall is called a bulge, lump or bubble. This means that the internal tyre side wall structure has been damaged. A tyre side wall structure is composed of layers of synthetic plies, carcass ply with a wire to protect the air-tight rubber.

When the tyre sidewall structure is damaged, the air tight but softer rubber will bulge at the point where the protective sidewall layers have given way. The tyre side wall will experience a cut or tear usually caused by driving fast over tarmac potholes, clipping or hitting the road kerbs or driving over construction debris.