How can I lower my fuel consumption?





Hello Paul, I have just bought my first car, and I would like to know what I can do to avoid high fuel consumption. Joseph

Hello Joseph, fuel is the primary energy source burnt by internal combustion engines to propel a vehicle, so it will inevitably be consumed. However, fuel consumption becomes a concern when an engine is less efficient. In other words, when the amount of work done per kilometre is not proportional to the amount of fuel used, it raises concerns. To avoid high fuel consumption in your car, there are a few essential steps to take:

Regular maintenance: Ensure your car’s engine is properly tuned and that its maintenance is up to date. Over the past three decades, car manufacturers have been developing newer and more efficient fuel delivery technologies. For example, modern petrol engines often use direct electronic fuel injection systems, while diesel engines may have common rail high-pressure fuel delivery systems. Both systems are sensitive to tuning and require up-to-date maintenance of filters, lubricants, and the types of fuel used.

Engine tuning: Tuning your engine involves keeping it operating in line with the manufacturer’s standards. Regular maintenance includes replacing serviceable ignition components such as spark plugs (for petrol engines) or glow plugs (for diesel engines), and changing filters (air, fuel, and oil) to maintain an optimal fuel-air ratio for efficient combustion.

Use recommended lubricants: Regularly renewing your engine lubricants with the correct viscosity grade (thickness) recommended by the manufacturer can reduce frictional damage and engine load, ultimately decreasing fuel consumption. It is also advisable to use lubricants and fuels that contain detergents (for cleaning) and performance-enhancing additives, as recommended by car manufacturers.