How can I protect my side mirrors from thieves?

Hello Francis, side mirror theft is a growing menace, especially in urban areas where car parts are in high demand. Thieves have become bolder and more inventive, often targeting older models such as your 2006 Premio because the mirrors are easy to remove and sell. Fortunately, there are several practical steps you can take to deter them.

First, consider physically securing the mirrors using tamper-proof hardware. One common method is using mirror securing clamps and pop rivets. These involve drilling small holes at the base or edge of the mirror housing and fixing the mirror in place with rivets or specialised clamps.

While this might not look very attractive, it makes the mirrors much harder to remove, which is often enough to discourage a thief.

Some garages or accessory shops in Uganda are familiar with this technique and can do a neat job if you explain what you want. Another option is installing security screws, which are special fasteners that require a unique tool to remove. They are inexpensive and widely used in securing number plates and external parts.

For your side mirrors, they can be fitted at the mounting points if accessible, or through brackets that reinforce the connection to the car door.

Parking choice is also critical. Try to leave your car in secure locations with guards, CCTV surveillance, or bright lighting. If that is not always possible, at least park in busy areas where suspicious activity is less likely to go unnoticed.

In the long run, paying a little extra for secure parking may be far cheaper than frequently replacing stolen mirrors. You can also consider using a shock-sensitive car alarm system. These systems are triggered by vibrations or sudden movement, such as someone trying to yank off the mirror. Many affordable aftermarket alarms sold in Uganda have this feature and can be installed on older vehicles. The noise alone can scare off a thief or alert nearby people. Lastly, although slightly tedious, a car cover may offer an extra layer of protection. Some car owners use canvas or felt car covers, which conceal the mirrors and delay access. While they may not stop a determined thief, the inconvenience and time required to remove the cover can act as a deterrent.

However, fitting a car cover daily may not be practical if you are alone or in a rush. There is no single foolproof method, but combining a few of these techniques, mechanical reinforcement, visible deterrents, strategic parking, and alarms, can greatly reduce the chances of your mirrors being stolen again. Sometimes, just making your car look like more work than the next one is enough to send a thief elsewhere.