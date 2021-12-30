How do I detect a car’s mechanical issues?

A Subaru Forester Car. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Paul D. Kaganzi

What you need to know:

  • To confirm if that Subaru is worth Shs6m, check the condition of the engine lubrication system. Get an engine compression test to confirm that it does not burn oil.

Hello Paul, someone wants to sell me a Subaru Legacy GT at Shs6m. However, the alternator runs nonstop, thus over charging the battery.  Could there be other issues for this car to be this cheap? Kon. B.
 

