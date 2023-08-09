How do maintenance-free batteries work?

The car battery provides the jolt of electricity necessary to power all the electrical components in your vehicle. Without battery power, your car will not start. According to www.firestonecompleteautocare.com, on average, a battery will last three to five years, but driving habits and exposure to extreme elements can shorten the life of your car battery.

According to mkbattery.com, maintenance-free batteries are notable for using special valves that can release pressure inside the battery in case of overheating or over pressurisation. These valves keep the battery from bursting while allowing the electrolyte to expand in its gaseous form. In addition, maintenance-free batteries allow the condensed water to return to the system and remix with the electrolyte’s other ingredients. Older batteries did not have an effective system for converting condensed water back into useful electrolyte. These modern batteries use a filler material to hold the electrolyte in place so it can be effectively reabsorbed.

Known as Advanced Stamped Grid (ASG), users have classified these batteries as great in starting applications. They charge more quickly than conventional batteries, have a three percent monthly self-discharge rate and are maintenance-free (no need to add water).

To refill the car battery with distilled water, you have to open it and as a result deal with potential spills, which can be harmful since the sulfuric acid in the battery can irritate and even damage your skin. This does not happen with a maintenance-free battery.

No refills

Abbas Mukabire, the owner of a pick-up truck, says his L70Z Amaron maintenance-free battery is dependable as it saves him from refilling with water. Also, he says, if there is any malfunction, there will be indicators which means the problem can be dealt with before it worsens.

“Additionally, the batteries have a 12-month warranty, which means I can get a replacement should it malfunction,” he adds.

Because of the absorbed glass mat design, these batteries are more vibration resistant; they will take more wave-pounding than a conventional battery. The spill-proof, valve-regulated design eliminates acid spills and terminal corrosion. These batteries are also safer to operate than conventional flooded batteries, as the chance of explosion or acid spray is reduced.

Saleem Meerasa, a sales manager at Tyre Express (U) Ltd, says because these maintenance-free batteries are built with high heat tolerance as a result of being built with Dura Frame technology, they have sustained power and high cyclic life.

Cost cutting

David Mulungi of Road Warriors Transport and Logistics Ltd believes these batteries improve the vehicle’s performance and are durable because they do not leak since they are sealed. Additionally, he says, since they are maintenance-free, as a company, they cut cost since there is no need for frequent replacements.

“Save the routine car checks, we are not afraid of what might happen to the battery mid-way a journey,” he says.

It is not good when a car battery overheats. While overcharging can cause this to happen, other factors may be to blame. Maintenance-free batteries are carefully designed, with the issue of overheating in mind.

Moses Emong, from Mobikey Man, says

“ASG Dura frame batteries are made with continuous plate-making technology, punched from the rolled lead sheets with refined grain structure for better performance. Due to its optimised shape which is stamped, it has the best-in-class conductivity and optimizes the electrical and performance requirements.”

Batteries with the break-through ASG Dura Frame technology go through a punched plate-making process for excellent conductivity and optimum construction. This ensures superior battery performance with longer life in all types of passenger, light commercial, and commercial vehicles.

Weather-friendly

ASG batteries are resistant to harsh weather owing to the superior technology used during manufacturing. Be it extreme cold or extreme heat, the Amaron battery will continue to serve you excellently because the battery cabinet is made of superior-quality material. For example, the battery has patented Silven X Alloy technology with tremendous heat resistance. This is highly suitable for hot and humid weather.

Cold-Cranking Amps (CCA) is the battery’s ability to start an engine at low temperatures. Meerasa says the higher the CCA rating, the more effective the battery’s starting power.

“It is easier to start an engine in a warm environment than cold. The Amaron battery has a cold cranking power of 295 Amps, which makes it ideal during chilly weather conditions,” he says.

Reverse power flow is when energy flows from the lower to the higher voltage side of a transformer (from bottom to top). The lower the reverse power, the better as that prevents damage to either the battery itself or the equipment’s internal electronics. With a reverse power of only 56 Amps, the Amaron battery is safe for use in chilly conditions.

Through continuous research and development, battery quality has improved to suit the ever-changing car technology. ASG batteries are favoured as original equipment manufacturers (OEM) by car manufacturers.

This kind of battery is factory charged and ready to use. The chemicals within make these batteries maintenance-free, meaning one does not have to check the water level or top up the battery with distilled water. Aside from that, the terminals are of good quality and sturdy.

The battery interior has a grid system which Meerasa says creates power in the right way and voltage is not lost

Caution

Motorists must adopt appropriate practices for the battery to serve them optimally. These include switching off the air conditioner and radio before turning off the engine. When starting the car, the battery needs three times the power to start the engine before it resumes normal voltage levels. Therefore, if the radio and AC are on, the battery gets overly strained which reduces its lifetime.

Care for maintenance-free batteries

Try applying the following steps to ensure that your battery is in pristine shape and to extend longevity. Start by putting on eye protection and a pair of gloves. Batteries have acid, which can damage your eyes and skin if an accident occurs.

Disconnect the battery from the connected cables. Unhook the negative (black) first, then the positive (red) cable.

Remove the battery from the tray and set it on a smooth and even surface.

Examine it. Look for cracks, if you find something, replace at once.

Clean the terminals and cables. If the battery passes the voltage test and looks fine, remove corrosion with a wire brush. If you need to buy a terminal cleaner spray.

Before you place the battery back, spray the applicable areas with a battery-terminal sealer. This will mitigate future corrosion from the building.

Attach the positive cable then the black cable. Start the car to ensure the battery is working.