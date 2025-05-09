How important is accident history when buying a used car?

Hello Paul, I am about to buy a used car, a Toyota Premio, from a bond here in Kampala. The car looks good and the price is even better than most I have seen, but my friend warned me about cars with accident history. I honestly have no idea how to tell if a car has been in an accident or not. What should I be looking out for? And is it really that important?

James Musoke

Hello James,

what you are experiencing is common among used-car buyers in Uganda. Many assume that if a car looks clean, it must be in good condition, but unfortunately, that is not always true. Accident history is one of the most critical things to investigate when buying a used car. When a vehicle has been in a major accident, it might have suffered damage that affects its structure, safety systems such as airbags, and overall handling. While some repairs are done professionally, many cars, especially those imported at lower prices, are just patched up to look fine on the surface. Therefore, there will be cut-and-join jobs or cars with hidden rust, misaligned panels, or malfunctioning electronics, all of which pose real safety risks. In Uganda, many used cars come from Japan. The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) records show that more than 80 percent of used vehicle imports originate there, and more than half of these are over eight years old. That is not a bad thing in itself; Japanese vehicles are well-maintained, but sometimes these are cars that were written off after accidents and then sold cheaply at auction.

These “Grade R” or “RA” vehicles, which means they were repaired after a crash, often find their way here through less reputable importers. One of the best ways to protect yourself is by checking the auction sheet. Every car that goes through a Japanese auction has a grading report. If the dealer cannot show you the sheet or avoids the topic, that is a red flag. You can also get this information yourself by using the chassis number to search sites such as CarVX or BE FORWARD. These can give you details about the car’s accident record, mileage, and more. It is a small fee to pay for peace of mind. Locally, you can bring in a trusted mechanic or bodywork specialist to inspect the vehicle before purchase. These professionals know what to look for, such as uneven paintwork, gaps in body panels, mismatched lights, fresh weld marks or airbag covers that do not sit quite right.

Even if you do not know much about cars, these are signs that something could be wrong. The other thing to pay attention to is the price. If a car is priced far below what similar models are going for, that should make you pause. It could mean it has hidden issues, including past accidents or even tampered mileage. According to URA data, about 40 percent of the complaints they receive from car buyers involve deception around a car’s history or condition. It is very smart of you to ask before buying. Many buyers only discover the truth when it is too late, after breakdowns, expensive repairs, or accidents. Always ask questions, request documentation, and do your research. A car is one of the biggest purchases you will make, and you deserve to know what you are paying for. Do not be afraid to walk away if something does not feel right. Another car will come along, but your safety and money are worth protecting.



