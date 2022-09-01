How much fuel does my car consume?

I own a Mercedes Benz C200 and I would like to know its fuel consumption on the highway and in the city. Although it gives 7km/ litre for town runs, my mechanic says it should be between nine to 10 km/ litre. Dan

Hello Dan, the Mercedes Benz W202 C200 fuel consumption on the highway should be 13.8 km/litre while fuel consumption in the city should be around 7.6 k /litre. These statistics can be altered depending on your driving habits (aggressive take offs, harsh braking, overloading or unnecessary use of AC), car engine tuning or service condition, type of fuel used and tyre condition.