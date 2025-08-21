How often should a car’s cabin air filter be replaced?

Hello Paul, I have had my car for three years and only recently heard about the cabin filter. Is it necessary to change it? I always thought the AC just needed gas. Lately, the air just smells a bit dusty when I turn it on. Could that be related? What happens if I ignore it? Grace.





Hello Grace, a car cabin filter, also known as a car air filter, is designed to clean the air that enters the passenger cabin from the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (AC) system. This filter traps dust, mould, and pollen, protecting occupants from harmful air pollution. Although often overlooked, the cabin air filter is crucial for maintaining good air quality inside the vehicle.

There are three main reasons to change the cabin filter: maintaining air quality, health considerations, and the performance of the AC system. The air quality inside the car affects both the pollutants from inside and outside the cabin. Poor air quality can contribute to respiratory and cardiovascular issues. In extreme cases, cabin pollution can lead to reduced cognitive function, impaired memory, and issues with thinking and judgment due to smoke exposure.

A clean cabin filter helps reduce allergies and respiratory problems caused by irritants and allergens. On the other hand, a dirty cabin filter restricts airflow into the cabin, decreasing the AC system's efficiency, making it less effective at cooling. This forces users to increase the fan speed, which raises energy demand (leading to higher fuel consumption) and accelerates wear on costly AC components, such as the cabin blower fan.

If you notice a dusty smell when you turn on the AC, that is a sign that the cabin filter needs changing. A dirty filter emits a musty or dusty odour due to the accumulation of dust, pollen, and bacteria. Another indication that the cabin filter is clogged is reduced airflow into the cabin. When you increase the fan speed to improve cooling, trapped allergens and dust may escape through the blocked filter, posing a risk to you and your passengers.