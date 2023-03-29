How to handle and prevent tyre bursts

Tyres are one of the most important part of any vehicle. Over the years, a lot of research and technology has been done by tyre manufacturers to improve the grip, life and make them more reliable. However, there are still several incidents or accidents that happen due to tyre bursts or blowouts. This is one of the worst nightmares for a car driver, especially when driving at high speeds. However, they are caused by a number of factors that can be prevented.

Wrong tyre pressure

According to Peter Amadi, a mechanic at Dalas Auto in Bunga, Kampala, one of the causes of tyre bursts is wrong tyre pressure. Like refuelling, tyre pressure top ups are done depending on the pressure left in the tyre. The major precautionary measure is to have pressure balanced in all tyres depending on the class of the car. For instance, the maximum tyre pressure for saloon cars such as Toyota Premio, Raum, Probox, Spacio and Volkswagen Tiguan is between 30 to 35 pounds per square inch (psi), while that for sport utility vehicles such as Toyota Land Cruiser ranges between 40 to 60 psi.

“Aspects such as tyre pressure and tyre size are written on the door frame. Some drivers opt for low profile tyres yet their car is meant to have high profile tyres and instead of 35, one puts 40 psi. Where do you want the surplus five to go? This will cause tyre bursts, especially if the pressure is not balanced in the four tyres,” Amadi says.

Tyre quality

Apart from types, tyres are also made according to quality and are rated according to car speeds. These include temperature A (traction A), temperature B (traction B) as well as V, W and P, among others. Traction means the ability of tyres to drive your car over a given road surface.

Amadi cautions drivers against mixing tyre qualities during service. For instance, having front tyres with temperature A and those at the rear with traction B exposes you to bursts. The same uniformity has to be followed with tread wear since some tyres have tread wear 360 while others have tread wear 240.

Heat

Alex Kadoli, a mechanic, says tyre bursts are also caused by heat. For example, when the tarmac road is too hot and your tyres cannot withstand the heat, they will burst. In this case, the problem usually comes with buying tyres because of their beautiful patterns, without knowing which ones are suitable for high and low speed cars.

“There are low speed tyres and those made for speeds above 180km/hr. If you buy tyres meant for 140km/hr speed and use them on a car with a speed of 220km/hr or above, even if they are new, they will not withstand the heat and will burst,” Kadoli explains.

The environment temperature also matters. If the weather is hot and you constantly drive on tarmacked roads but the tyres you have do not have tyre quality temperature A or traction A, do not speed. The heat will cause tyre bursts because it (heat) tends to increase tyre pressure. That is why tyres go flat after parking because when driving, the warm air keeps the tyre moving by keeping certain tyre pressure levels.

Driving terrain

There are mud grip tyres meant for marrum roads and ordinary tyres meant for tarmacked roads. This can be confirmed by keenly looking at tyre treads. Some tyres are not meant to be driven on mud or marrum roads. When you drive on a terrain they are not meant to be driven, they can burst anytime because they cannot withstand the heat or stones on the road.

Tyres of different make

There are different tyre manufacturers such as GTI, MRF, Ling Long, Pirelli and Kumho, among others. According to Amadi, having your car running on different tyre brands because you do not want to spend on one type puts you at a risk on tyre bursts because the tyre size for one manufacturer may not be uniform with the other.

Overloading

Alvin Nkini, a tyre technician, says your car’s load and the mechanical condition of key components such as the suspension system can cause tyre bursts. If you have a saloon car whose trunk is loaded with luggage and passengers, if the suspension and the shock absorbers are worn out, it will also cause a tyre burst because the whole weight will go to the tyres.

“Before you buy tyres, understand the purpose of the car and whether you mostly drive on or off-road. Do not look at tyre beauty. Get expert advice on tyre wear, traction and temperature. You cannot put a low profile tyre on a Premio and expect it to move. At certain speeds, it will struggle,” Nkini advises.

If your car is 2WD wheel drive, yet the manufacturer recommended it to carry rim size 14 or 170/70/15, when the car reaches Uganda and you give it a 17-inch rim, the tyre will burst. The more you increase the rim size, the smaller the tyre becomes.

A low profile tyre and its rim is always heavy and this weight will not give you the speed you want. Reaching the 100km/hr will be a struggle. Besides, it will consume a lot of fuel because the driving shaft is struggling to push the 17-inch rim and its heavy tyre. When you give it size 15 or what the manufacturer recommended, you get the speed you want.

In case your tyre bursts…

• Do not brake hard. Hard braking during a tyre burst only destabilises the car further, especially when it is driving only on three wheels. Do not touch the brake until you have established steering control.

• If you are on a straight road, hold on tightly to the steering wheel and allow the car to coast to a stop. The idea is to keep the car as stable as possible.

• If you have a curve approaching, steer in the opposite direction as a car with a burst tyre generally pulls to one side of the road. However, the steering must be gradual and the brakes must not be touched until steering control is regained.