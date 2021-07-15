How to service your bicycle during lockdown

Bicycles have become a popular means of transport due to a ban on public and some private cars. However, very few of us know how to take care of them.

Bicycles have made a comeback. A big one. Gone are the days when a bicycle frowned upon as play toys for children at home or the not well off members of society. Lately, it is one of the most sought after items largely due to the ban on cars imposed by the government in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A popular means of transport now, most cyclists ignore the fact that bicycles, and their parts must be serviced for a better riding experience.

Sharif Nakiwafu who found a calling in bicycle repair along Kisaasi-Bukoto Road, during the first lockdown says some of the common mechanical breakdowns with bicycles include the brakes, the pedals, the gear changing system and the rims.

Unlike a car which you can service after three months or more, Nakiwafu recommends weekly service of your bicycle to keep it in the best roadworthy condition. Even when it is not faulty, it is important to have your bicycle inspected because when you neglect something faulty, it leads to damage of another.

Bicycle rims

According to Nakiwafu, bicycle rims come in two types. There are those manufactured from steel and those made out of aluminium. However, it is less common for a bicycle rim to get damaged unless you hit a road hump or pothole and the rim gets deformed, where it may need stretching or straightening or replacement as the worst case scenario.

Nakiwafu opines that aluminium rims are stronger than those made of steel. He argues that even if you accidentally ride over a pothole, an aluminium rim hardly bends or breaks. And when a steel rim bends, it becomes hard to straighten and will require replacement in most cases. If the aluminium rim is bent and you need it straightened, it will cost you approximately Shs5,000 to Shs10,000.

Bicycle gears

Like cars, some bicycles also come with gears. These, according to Joram Nyesigyire, a bicycle mechanic, start from gear one and may go up to gear 12 depending on the purpose and make of the bicycle. The gear changing system, especially the sprockets where the chain sits and shifts from the soft to the harder gear to allow you peddle well, depending on the gear you choose, is also often subject to damage.

“You may engage a harder gear when riding down the hill and it loosens along the way. When this happens, your mechanic has to inspect the bicycle to tighten or align the gear back to its initial position to ease gear engagement,” Nyesigyire advises.

Then also, there are scenarios where you may wish to ride uphill and the engaged gear may not allow you do so, something that may compel you to ride while standing, thereby applying a lot of force on the bicycle chain. In such a situation, Nyesigyire recommends having your bicycle inspected because one or more of the nuts could be too tight to allow gear engagement and might cause the chain to break.

Bicycle chain

Servicing of the bicycle chain is either use of a special kind of spray or oil or grease for lubrication to prevent friction. However, sometimes, the chain might absorb and accumulate dust or mud on the chain. This dust also normally goes into the sprocket. The chain and sprocket will appear dirty but with time, the chain may break because it is not receiving the required lubrication.

Tyres

Like rims, the durability of bicycle tyres, Nakiwafu opines, is also dependent on the brand. There are those manufactured in Sri Lanka and China.

With hard or instant braking, the tread of a Chinese made tyre will dissolve faster and gradually compared to the Sri Lankan tyre whose treads are strong and durable and normally last longer.

Cost of repairing a bicycle

On average, Nyesigyire and Nakiwafu agree that you will need approximately Shs100,000 to have your bicycle repaired to your satisfaction.

This may include buying a pair of new tyres, pedals and brake pads and other few parts. For instance, a pair of brand new pedals costs Shs20,000 while a broken chain costs approximately Shs15,000. Brake pads cost between Shs5,000 and Shs10,000.

However, those of Shs5,000 wear out faster than those for Shs10,000 that are stronger and durable.

If your bicycle has been parked for long, Nyesigyire recommends having its tyres and brake system and other parts inspected to determine if they can still serve you. In most cases, bicycle tyres that have been kept for long lose pressure and develop cracks and break, while the inner tubes may also become hollow to a point of being rendered useless and need replacement.

Washing your bicycle

After washing your bicycle from home, it is advisable to put it upside down under the sun to dry well. The upside down position prevents water from finding its way into the frame that causes internal rust in the long run, and possible frame break.

