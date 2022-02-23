Prime

I travelled from Kenya to Uganda to buy my dream car – Amani

Before buying
The LandCruiser is bought by most people to work hard, so look for wear on the interior trim and general lack of care around the car such as dings and dents on the body.  Also, inspect the underside of the vehicle for damage.

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

When Jeff Amani saw a Land Cruiser VX 80, his dream car in the parking yard of a busy mall in Kampala, he left a note to the owner saying he wanted to buy it. Although the initial asking price was too high, he did not give up and three months later, he bought it at Shs30m.

Jeff Amani bought his Toyota Land Cruiser VX 80 Series in September 2015. Before buying this car, he owned a Subaru Impreza STI but because of its low ground clearance, it was hard to navigate the bumpy roads. At some point, while driving on a marram road, the bumper went off.

