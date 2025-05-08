Impact of roadworks on users, businesses

For nearly two years now, much of Kampala has resembled a massive construction site. Numerous roads across the city and its suburbs have been dug up and closed off in phases to allow for major rehabilitation works. While the end goal is smoother transport, the ongoing construction has come at a steep cost for motorists, public transport users, and businesses.

Ian Segawa, an Uber driver operating in Kampala and its outskirts, says he has had to limit where he drives clients because of the toll rough roads are taking on his Toyota Fielder. “In December, while returning from Kitukutwe in Kira Municipality, I hit an unmarked speed bump in Bulindo. The Z-link broke,” he recalls. “Now, whenever clients request trips to areas such as Bulindo, Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Najjera, Kira, Kitintale, or Namuwongo, I either propose a safer route or cancel the trip altogether.

I cannot make a trip for Shs45,000 only to spend Shs150,000 on repairs. It does not make sense.” Timothy Akampurira, a mechanic at Phantom Motors in Kyanja, explains that Z-links, or sway bar links, are critical to a car’s suspension system. “They help reduce how much a car leans when turning or driving over bumps,” he says. “They keep the vehicle stable and balanced.” Each Z-link costs between Shs60,000 and Shs140,000, depending on the car model such as the Land Rover Defender, a pair can go for about Shs140,000.

Suspension systems

Mathew Mugisha, who commutes daily from Bukoto to Luzira, dreads using the Nakawa–Luzira road via Kitintale, which has been under construction for months. “In March 2025, my Toyota Premio started making squeaking noises. A mechanic found that my shock absorbers were damaged,” he says. “Replacing the front shocks will cost me Shs700,000. Additionally, the car body has dents and scratches caused by stones from construction trucks. Repainting will cost me Shs600,000, and resurfacing the body to restore smoothness will cost Shs1.5m.”

For William Kintu, a night in August 2024 turned into a costly ordeal. While rushing his wife in labour to Rubaga Hospital along the heavily dug-up Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, his Volkswagen Passat hit a deep, sharp-edged hole. “There was no lighting or reflectors, just sharp stones and invisible humps. One hole slashed my tyre, broke the rim, and damaged the gearbox sump and pressure plates. The car stalled, and I had to hire another vehicle at Shs100,000 to get to the hospital,” he narrates. The damages cost him dearly; Shs250,000 for a tyre, Shs160,000 for a rim, Shs450,000 for gearbox repairs, and Shs250,000 for labour.

Fares up

Passengers using commuter taxis are also feeling the pinch. In areas such as Najjeera, Bulindo, Kimwanyi, and Kiwologoma, fares have jumped from Shs2,000 to Shs3,000, an increase of 50 percent. “Taxi drivers tell you upfront that the roads are bad, and the fare is non-negotiable,” says Sarah Namatovu, a resident of Mulawa who works in Ntinda. “You must wear a mask and wipe your seat because it is often as dusty as the road outside.” Namatovu now spends Shs8,000 daily on transport, up from Shs5,000 before construction started.

Long-term wear and tear

The wear and tear from navigating through rough, unfinished roads goes beyond Z-links and shocks. Mechanics such as Ronnie William Kyazze in Kyanja note that such roads lead to uneven tyre wear, punctures, damaged suspension, and exhaust systems. “Drivers are forced to brake suddenly to avoid potholes or humps, which wears out brake pads and discs faster,” Kyazze says. “Hilly areas worsen the problem since drivers depend more on braking.” He also warns that dust from construction can enter engines and air filters, reducing performance and causing long-term mechanical issues. Kyazze adds that a history of road-related damage can significantly reduce a vehicle's resale value. “Even after replacing parts, signs of excessive repairs remain. Buyers shy away from cars with weak suspensions or uneven tyre wear. Commonly used cars like Premios, Spacios, and Noahs are especially affected.”

Businesses count their losses

Businesses along affected roads are also taking a hit. Martin Mugarura, who operated a washing bay on Buwaate–Kyanja Road, was forced to shut down due to excavation works. “I tried to create a temporary path using blocks, but it was destroyed by excavators. Even after compacting the ground, the access route remained uneven. I have closed the business indefinitely,” he says.

What authorities say

Daniel NuweAbine, the spokesperson for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), states that there have been no significant delays in the ongoing road construction projects across Kampala. He acknowledges that while there was some initial stalling, which triggered public outcry over the poor state of roads, the projects remain on schedule and are expected to be completed within the planned 36-month timeframe. “We can only speed up the process, but we are on track to complete all the projects within the specified period.

The works are happening concurrently because most of Kampala’s road network deteriorated around the same time,” NuweAbine explains.

Although exact completion dates vary depending on the specific road under construction, NuweAbine notes that all work remains within the overall timeline. For instance, the rehabilitation of Salaama Road in Makindye began in December 2023, while the works on Spring Road and Old Port Bell Road in Nakawa started in June 2023. All are scheduled to be completed within three years. “During construction, we advise motorists to drive cautiously around work zones.

Be patient, slow down near temporary closures, or consider alternative routes depending on your destination. While the current road conditions may affect vehicles, this disruption is temporary and necessary for long-term improvement. For example, when the Mulago roundabout junction was under construction, there were delays, heavy traffic, and muddy conditions whenever it rained. But today, it is a well-functioning and smooth junction,” NuweAbine adds.

Did you know?

•Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has more than 270 km of roads under its management. As of early 2025, about 70 km are under active rehabilitation or construction.

•According to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), bad roads contribute to at least 35 percent of mechanical breakdowns and increase maintenance costs for vehicles by 20–30 percent annually.



