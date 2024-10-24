Impreza: Popular choice for Ugandans

In recent years, the Subaru Impreza has become one of the most popular cars on Ugandan roads. A key distinguishing feature between models produced from 2004 to 2007 and their successors from 2008 to 2020 and beyond is size. The older models are generally smaller, but still offer the same seating capacity of five, including the driver.

These hatchbacks come with either a 1600cc or 2000cc engine, but what exactly has made the Subaru Impreza so likeable among Ugandan drivers?

Patience Natukunda, who purchased her 2010 Subaru Impreza in November 2022, shared her reasons for upgrading from a Toyota Spacio. She was looking for a more powerful engine that also offered better fuel efficiency.

"Since getting the Impreza, I have never regretted my decision. A full tank costs me Shs250,000, and I can drive from Kampala to Mbarara in western Uganda (a distance of about 271.5km) without needing to refuel. I use high-octane fuel for more mileage and usually top up in Lyantonde District on my way back to Kampala," Natukunda explains.

Her Impreza runs on a 2000cc petrol engine, offering impressive range for long trips. When commuting within Kampala, where Natukunda lives in Kiwatule and works in Nakasero, a full tank can last her two weeks of daily travel, provided she avoids traffic by leaving home early in the morning and returning before rush hour. On average, she spends between Shs500,000 to Shs600,000 per month on fuel.

For maintenance, Natukunda has had no major issues since acquiring her vehicle.

"I get my car serviced at a garage in Ntinda,Kampala,after every 5,000 kilometres.

Basic maintenance such as oil changes, filter replacements, and brake pads cost me around Shs150,000. More extensive services, such as replacing the air cleaner and spark plugs, push the cost to Shs250,000, which is still affordable given that I use my car daily," she says.

George William Opio

George William Opio bought his 2012 Subaru Impreza shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021. He previously drove a Toyota Premio but was in search of something faster and more fuel-efficient. After researching, Opio decided on the Impreza, making it his third car after a Toyota Corolla (commonly known as Kikumi) and the Premio.

"In the three years I have owned the Impreza, I have found it to be both efficient and economical. On a trip from Kampala to Gulu City in northern Uganda, I get about 15 kilometres per litre of

fuel, while in Kampala's traffic, it drops to around 10 kilometres per litre. It is a high-performance car, so I sometimes do not wait until I have covered 5,000 kilometres to visit the garage," Opio says.

One downside he notes is its low ground clearance, which can be a challenge on rough murram roads.

"You have to be cautious to avoid hitting the front or rear bumpers on uneven surfaces," he advises. However, he appreciates how easy it is to diagnose mechanical issues based on the sounds the car makes. For instance, when his front Z-link broke, he quickly identified the problem and had it replaced.



Robert Mwesigwa

In early 2023, Robert Mwesigwa also joined the Subaru Impreza owners' club, opting for this model after driving an Altezza. He wanted something faster yet affordable to maintain, and the Impreza fit the bill.

"Most Subaru models have sporty engines, and the Impreza is no exception.

It gives me the speed I need when I need it. The car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 15 seconds, depending on how hard you push the accelerator," Mwesigwa explains.

Mwesigwa has replaced the suspension system and shock absorbers on his car, which cost Shs600,000 and Shs1.2 million, respectively. These upgrades were necessary to improve ground

clearance and performance on rough roads. Beyond that, his routine maintenance involves changing the engine oil, plugs, coolant, and brake pads, which costs him around Shs300,000 every four months.

"It is essential to maintain the car diligently.If the service interval is 5,000 kilometres, do not push it further. Ignoring one issue can lead to damage in other parts. The good thing is that spare parts for the Impreza are readily available," he adds.

Cost and features

Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer at mujibexotics.com, says the price of a Subaru Impreza depends largely on the year of manufacture. For example, models from 2013 to 2015 typically range between Shs33m and Shs35m, while newer models from 2017 to 2020 can cost between Shs50m and Shs60m.

While the Impreza is a fast and fuel-efficient car, Tusuubira notes that it is best suited for urban driving, as it comes equipped with modern features such as Bluetooth connectivity and a smart screen. Its 4WD system also provides stability on slippery roads. However, for those planning to take the Impreza upcountry, he recommends using high-profile tyres to improve ground clearance.



HISTORY

Why is it liked?

The Subaru Impreza, first introduced in 1992, quickly gained popularity for its blend of practicality, performance, and reliability.

Built with Subaru’s signature all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, the Impreza stood out for its superior handling in all weather conditions, making it a favourite in regions with challenging terrains such a Uganda’s mix of urban roads and rougher upcountry areas.

The Impreza’s success in motorsports, particularly in the World Rally Championship (WRC), where it gained fame for its speed and agility further boosted its reputation. Drivers were drawn to its sporty yet accessible nature, offering high performance without the high cost of other sporty brands.

Additionally, the Impreza is well-regarded for its fuel efficiency and affordable maintenance, appealing to cost conscious drivers.