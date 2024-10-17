Is a windscreen mobile phone mount illegal?

I have recently become an Uber driver and would like to be able to easily use my mobile phone. Is a windscreen mobile phone mount legal? Derrick

Hello Derrick, use of a mobile phone with a hands-free device while driving is not illegal. However, the use of a handheld mobile telephone is illegal and punishable in Uganda. The Uganda Traffic and Road Safety Regulations of 2004, number 99 clearly explains, in section three the restriction of the use of

mobile telephones.Under the regulation, a person shall not (a) while driving a motor vehicle, use a handheld mobile telephone.

Section four of the same law provides an exemption for the hands free use of mobile phones using gadgets such as windscreen mounts.

A person does not contravene regulation three if they are using a hands free kit or similar device inserted into the mobile telephone.

Whereas the use of the windscreen mobile mount is not illegal, you must exercise caution or follow recommended guidelines when using it. The windscreen mobile mount must be mounted in a position that does not obstruct the view of a driver.

It is not advisable to position this device in the middle of the windscreen and it should be securely fitted to avoid distracting you from focusing on the traffic ahead.