Is it legal to reset car mileage?

Hello Paul, I am considering replacing my old engine with a new one. I was wondering if it is right for me to reset my mileage to that of the new engine. Stephen

Hello Stephen, resetting your car’s mileage or mileage reversal is also called odometer tampering and mileage fraud. In many countries it is an illegal act that can attract a jail term.

In Uganda mileage fraud is illegal. The 1998 Traffic and Road safety act warns against altering the mileage recorder of motor vehicles, trailers or engineering plants so as to reduce the mileage recorded.

The mileage reading on your odometer is a record of its condition, how hard it has worked and its history. This makes mileage reversal or odometer tampering a fraudulent misrepresentation of the car’s condition which is an illegality. There are some used car sellers who practice mileage reversal to make their cars more attractive to buyers looking for a car that has not worked so hard. Car owners or sellers who practice mileage roll back engage crafty and unscrupulous individuals who use dedicated computerized tools to reverse the car’s mileage.