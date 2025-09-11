Is it okay to buy used brake pads, shock absorbers?

Hello Paul, I own a 2007 Subaru Forester, and I need to replace my shock absorbers and brake pads. A friend advised me to buy used parts from a local auto shop because they are cheaper, but I am worried about quality. Some mechanics say second-hand parts can be just as good as new ones, while others insist I should always buy new ones, especially for safety. How do I know if a used car part is still in good condition? Are there specific parts where second-hand is acceptable and others where I should never compromise?

Hello David, when replacing the shock absorbers and brake pads on your 2007 Subaru Forester, it is essential to exercise caution. While it may be tempting to purchase cheaper used car parts from various dealers or take advice from mechanics recommending them, safety should never be compromised for cost savings. When considering the purchase of car parts, it is important to distinguish between safety-critical parts and non-safety-critical, cosmetic, or mechanical parts. Safety-critical parts directly impact the safety of the car's occupants and the vehicle's performance. These include brake pads, shock absorbers, airbags, tyres, oil filters, fuel filters, air cleaners, rubber engine belts, and fluid hoses.

Over time and with use, these parts age and may not perform as well as new ones. In contrast, non-safety-critical parts, such as body panels (bumpers, doors, trim, mirrors, and moldings) and some electronics (such as window switches or radios), do not directly affect passenger safety or vehicle performance. As such, purchasing used versions of these parts can be a cost-effective solution during repairs. When buying brake pads, keep in mind that they wear out due to friction. As brake pads deteriorate, their thickness decreases, which can lead to increased braking distance and longer stopping times. Therefore, it is unwise to purchase used brake pads, as their performance may be unreliable.

Signs of wear such as uneven surface, glazing, or tiny cracks, can hinder their effectiveness when you need to stop your car. Shock absorbers also degrade over time and with use. Hydraulic shock absorbers can lose fluid as seals age, while gas shocks may develop leaks. Used shock absorbers often have worn-out valves, leading to diminished damping performance, which can adversely affect your ride comfort. Additionally, worn shock absorbers can cause uneven tyre wear, excessive bouncing, and reduced stopping distances, all of which compromise handling and safety. It is best to avoid purchasing used shock absorbers. While used parts can be more affordable and convenient when new parts are prohibitively expensive or unavailable, it is important to focus on non-critical or non-safety-related parts.

Body panels, doors, bumpers, seats, and interior trim can be acceptable as long as they are not rusty, torn, bent, or broken. Some electronic components such as window switches, headlights, tail lights, and side mirrors can also be purchased if they are in good condition and function properly. Additionally, certain mechanical components such as starter motors, alternators, gearboxes, and complete engines, can be bought, provided they come from a reputable dealer that offers a limited warranty and has been tested before fitting. Identifying whether a used part is in good condition can sometimes require more than a casual inspection.