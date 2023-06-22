Is it safe to change my car engine oil without a professional?

My regular mechanic advised against changing oil myself, explaining that the job requires a professional since the engine could be damaged. How true is this? Mary.

Hello Mary, the answer is yes, with terms and conditions. Engine oil is central to the performance and protection of the fast moving metallic components of an engine.

For modern engines, which are built with aluminium and mixed (alloys) metals, the correct engine oil and service procedure is more critical for protection against overheating, corrosion and dirt buildup as well as metal sheer. Correct oils also protect sensitive emission and ventilation systems in modern cars.

It is possible for an enthusiast or do it yourself car owner to learn how to change engine oil.

However, it is crucial that they understand why the manufacturer recommends a particular engine oil viscosity and grade. It is also important that the enthusiast appreciates the importance of using correct or genuine oil filter because counterfeit oil filters can prevent prompt oil flow or fail prematurely.

They must also know the procedure and best practice to be followed during an engine oil change for the good of the car, their own safety and safe disposal to avoid degrading the environment.