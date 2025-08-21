Is it unsafe if my car’s exhaust pipe hangs too low?

Hello Paul, my exhaust pipe sometimes scrapes the road, especially when I am carrying a heavy load. Could this be a sign that something underneath has come loose? Is it dangerous to drive with a sagging exhaust, and how urgent is it to fix it? Jordan





Hello Jordan, a sagging exhaust pipe that scrapes the road when you are carrying heavy loads indicates that something in the exhaust system may be loose or broken. Possible causes for a scraping exhaust pipe include broken hangers, mounting brackets damaged by corrosion, or a low-hanging exhaust pipe. Rubber or metallic mounting brackets support the exhaust pipe, but over time, they can wear out or break due to age. If dirt is not regularly cleaned from underneath the car, corrosion can occur, especially in used cars imported from regions that use winter salt for roads. If not washed off, this salt can lead to serious corrosion of the vehicle's undercarriage, damaging components such as exhaust brackets.





Driving over speed bumps, potholes, or ditches can also deform or damage the exhaust pipe, causing it to hang low and scrape against the road. Additionally, collapsed rear suspension and overloading the vehicle can contribute to this problem. Driving with a scraping exhaust is dangerous as it poses a fire hazard. A low-hanging exhaust pipe can create sparks that might ignite plastic components beneath the car, such as the fuel tank, or dry grass if driving off-road.

Furthermore, a sagging and damaged exhaust pipe can leak harmful exhaust gases, which may enter the passenger cabin or the environment before being filtered by the catalytic converter.