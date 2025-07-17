Is raising a car’s ground clearance a good idea?

Hello Paul, I use my Suzuki Swift for Uber, and my biggest challenge is navigating potholes and speed bumps without scraping the bottom. I have heard of car spacers and suspension lifts, but are these safe? Do they affect long-term handling or fuel consumption? I want a solution that protects the car but does not cost me in other ways.

James Lwanga

Hello James, scraping the bottom of your Suzuki Swift as you navigate potholes and unusually high road humps must be a frustrating and nerve-wracking experience. The grating sound of metal hitting concrete is more than just annoying; it is a chilling reminder of potential damage to your car’s undercarriage, including vital components such as the lower engine cover, transmission, and suspension. To overcome this challenge, many motorists with low-clearance cars turn to locally fabricated car spacers or suspension lift kits to raise their vehicles by a few millimetres. While this modification may offer short-term relief, it comes with trade-offs that can affect your car’s performance, safety, and durability. Raising a vehicle's ground clearance might seem like a simple tweak, but it is more complex than it appears.

When car manufacturers design vehicles such as the Suzuki Swift, they spend years refining every aspect of the vehicle, from its height and ground clearance to suspension layout and body contours. These elements are optimised for performance, handling, fuel efficiency, and safety, all within specific limits. Altering them without expert input risks upsetting this delicate balance. Smaller cars such as the Swift, with their compact build and narrow wheelbases, naturally have a low centre of gravity. This design improves handling and stability, especially when cornering. However, increasing the car’s height, especially beyond manufacturer-recommended limits, can compromise this advantage, making the car more prone to body roll or even toppling when taking sharp corners at speed. In Uganda, where road conditions can be unpredictable, lifting a car might feel necessary.

But doing so with cheap or untested aftermarket spacers can introduce new issues. Raising the ride height without redesigning the suspension geometry can place extra stress on components such as shocks, springs, and control arms. Over time, this can lead to premature wear or even failure of these parts, increasing maintenance costs rather than reducing them. Additionally, a higher ride height changes the vehicle’s aerodynamics. Increased drag reduces fuel economy and affects high-speed stability. Some motorists try to counteract this by installing wheel spacers to widen the track width and improve road grip. While this can help to a degree, these modifications must be calculated precisely to avoid further compromising suspension geometry and tyre wear patterns.