Is the 2013 Subaru Impreza a good buy?

Hello Paul, I am thinking of buying a Subaru Impreza 2013 model. Can you please tell me about its fuel consumption, speed, durability, comfortability and engine size?

William

Hello William, the 2013 Impreza is the fourth generation of the legendary sub-compact sporty sedan and hatch Subaru vehicles. This Impreza model offers mixed fortunes. It comes with better and bolder design looks which feature upgraded front grille, resculpted body panels and bumpers. The popular super hatch has a sporty rugged style with spoilers.

This Impreza has a roomier interior. If you go for the premium trim instead of the limited, you get a full package with all the bells and whistles steering audio controls, blue tooth connectivity and steering gear shift toggles. Modern exterior design cues include side spoilers, roof bars, choice alloys. You can choose between five-speed manual and fuel efficient lineartronic Continuous Velocity Transmission.

The 2013 Impreza offers standard all-wheel drive and the 2.0 litre petrol engines. These are the most popular because they provide a better balance between power and fuel economy. The 2.0 litre flat 4 FB20H4 with CVT gearbox, delivers 148 horse power and fuel economy of about 13 km/litre highway or 11 km/litre city driving. The 2.0 litre turbo FA20F HT delivers an impressive 296 horse power and almost the same fuel statistics. If you are looking for better fuel economy you can go for the 2.0 litre FB20X hybrid engine with lineartronic CVT which delivers 160 horsepower and a fuel economy of 20 km/litre on the highway.

This car also offers a more aerodynamic and sturdier platform and ensures secure handling and better ride quality. This Impreza has a good safety record as it offers stability traction with ABS, side seat and curtain airbags to supplement the frontal and knee area ones. On the flip side of the coin the non-turbo non hybrid smaller 1.6 and 2.0 litre engines are rather sluggish (unimpressive acceleration), with noisy engine acceleration at high rev bands as you push the slow responding CVT gearbox.

The bigger 2.5 litre engines are fuel thirsty. There are known avoidable reliability issues such as oil leakages around the engine particularly the plastic oil baffle plate which tends to fail. The Impreza engines tend to build up oil sludge and deposits when you do not service them regularly with recommended 5W30 fully synthetic motor oil. This causes premature piston ring wear and excessive blue smoke. If you do not use the recommended brake pads you may experience longer braking distance.