Is the Mitsubishi GDi a good car to buy?

Hello Paul, I would like to buy a locally used Mitsubishi GDi but everyone is advising me against it, saying it is difficult to find the right spare parts for such cars. Is this true? Ivan.

Hello Ivan, the Pajero GDi (like any other used brand) are not bad. Rather, it is the way they are serviced or maintained that makes them unreliable. Before purchase, procure a thorough technical inspection and computer diagnosis to rule out costly repair needs. If the car is found to be in a good running condition, go ahead and buy it. The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) is an efficient engine fuel delivery technology that delivers gasoline from a high pressure common line directly into each cylinder. This fuel system is very efficient.

Most modern car manufacturers build engines with a gasoline direct injection. Mercedes call it CGi (Charged Gasoline injection), Volkswagen call it FSi (fuel stratified injection) and Toyota call it D4 (direct four). This system relies on precision of air and fuel ratios to deliver prompt ignition, instantaneous power, as well as excellent fuel economy.