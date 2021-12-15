Prime

It took me four days to drive to South Africa

Ssemukutu says she is confident of her Tundra’s performance and this is why she can never get rid of it. PHOTOs/Roland D. Nasasira

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Angela Ssemukutu says getting rid of her Tundra would feel like a piece of her heart has been taken away. She loves it for a number of reasons; one being its ability to survive any road condition. This was tested when she drove the car to South Africa, a journey that lasted only four days.

In 2012, Angela Ssemukutu was on the hunt for the perfect car. She wanted something strong, fast and with the ability to handle on and off-road situations. The options she had in mind included the Toyota Hilux, which had a smaller bed.

