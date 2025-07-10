Jaguar F-Pace: Suitable for off-road performance

For a long time, UK-based auto manufacturer Jaguar was known for producing predominantly saloon cars such as the iconic Jaguar XJ Series. But with the global shift in consumer preference toward Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Jaguar joined the competition with stylish compact SUVs, and the Jaguar F-Pace is a standout example. I recently test-drove the 2018 model, and here is how it performed.

Interior, technology

Stepping into the F-Pace, the first surprise is the unconventional placement of the ignition button, not on the right side of the steering wheel as in most vehicles, but on the dashboard below the smart screen, near the air conditioning controls. The smart screen interface is user-friendly and pairs well with steering wheel controls that allow you to manage navigation, audio, and phone contacts without taking your hands off the wheel. A particularly helpful feature is the car’s ability to provide weather updates for your destination, a thoughtful tool for long-distance travel.

The dashboard design is clean and functional, avoiding a clutter of buttons. Most functions are neatly grouped on the centre console, making them easily accessible. One standout design feature is the rotary gear selector, which works like a volume knob to switch between park, reverse, neutral, and drive effortlessly. You also get a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and music lovers will appreciate the sound output from 11 Meridian speakers distributed around the cabin.

Performance and fuel economy

Under the bonnet, the Jaguar F-Pace is powered by a 3000cc supercharged V6 petrol engine. In Kampala’s stop-and-go traffic, you can expect an average of 8km per litre, while on highways the F-Pace delivers between 12 and 15km per litre, depending on your driving habits. The car offers multiple driving modes: normal, dynamic, race, and eco. Each mode adjusts the car’s response and fuel consumption. For instance, race mode is performance-oriented and consumes more fuel, while eco mode maximises fuel economy. Your driving style, especially how aggressively you accelerate, also affects consumption.

Safety features

The Jaguar F-Pace does not compromise on safety. It comes equipped with cruise control, blind spot assist, heads-up display, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera view. The 360-degree view helps in tight spots, especially when navigating through traffic or reversing in small spaces. The vehicle also features proximity sensors that trigger automatic braking if it detects you are about to hit an object or another road user, particularly helpful if you momentarily lose focus. The heads-up display projects your speed onto the windscreen so you can monitor it without glancing down. Meanwhile, the blind spot assist emits an alarm when you try to change lanes while another vehicle is in your blind spot, an important aid when visibility is limited.

Service and maintenance

As most high-performance vehicles, the F-Pace requires careful maintenance. Key components to look after include the engine oil, oil filter, air cleaner, spark plugs, and coolant. All these should be replaced during every service interval. “If you replace engine oil and do not change the oil filter, it will accumulate dirt and eventually block oil flow to the engine, reducing performance and possibly causing damage,” explains Sula Kilimani, a mechanic in downtown Kampala.

The F-Pace shares several components with Range Rover models. For example, the infotainment system and engine oil (Castrol is recommended for both brands) are similar. This means trained Range Rover mechanics can comfortably service the F-Pace, offering some reassurance in terms of after-sales support.

However, servicing is not cheap. Sharif Takiwereza, a car dealer based in Lugogo, Kampala, cautions potential buyers, saying motorists often buy cars for their uniqueness on the road but forget important aspects such as maintenance. You must have the financial muscle to source and import parts when needed.

Design and practicality

Unlike low-slung Jaguar saloon models such as the XJ Series, the F-Pace offers higher ground clearance and an all-wheel-drive system, making it suitable for Uganda’s rougher terrain and occasional off-road drives. Its exterior features include 22-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and automatic daytime running lights that activate when the engine starts. The F-Pace’s silhouette is comparable to popular models like the Toyota Harrier, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and BMW X6, placing it squarely in the premium compact SUV category. The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace is a five-seater, combining elegant styling, responsive performance, and high-end features.

Verdict

The Jaguar F-Pace is a compelling blend of luxury, technology, and performance, wrapped in an SUV body that suits both city roads and off-road adventures.

It is not the most common brand on Uganda’s roads, but that uniqueness comes with both prestige and responsibility. If you are a driving enthusiast with a passion for proper vehicle care and the budget to match, the F-Pace is worth considering.

Price

Takiwereza says the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace costs approximately Shs180m, taxes inclusive.

Warranty