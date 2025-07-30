Kampala Auto Show 2025 concludes in spectacular fashion

The fourth edition of the Kampala Auto Show, held over the weekend at the Kololo Independence Grounds, concluded in style, drawing over 5,000 auto enthusiasts, motorsport fans, families, and key players in Uganda’s automotive industry.

Regarded as the country’s premier automotive experience, this annual event united vehicle manufacturers, spare part dealers, auto financing institutions, insurers, motorsport talent, and car lovers in one vibrant hub of business, innovation, and entertainment.

The Auto Show was a true festival of speed and style. Motorsports enthusiasts were treated to adrenaline-pumping drifting displays, stunt performances, and rally car demonstrations.

Eric Nuwagaba, from Tag Racing, highlighted how important such events are for the local motorsport scene.

“Events like this are a great opportunity for us MotoGP riders to find new sponsors because the sport is expensive and needs more support to grow,” he said.

Rally driver Umar Dauda, from WRT Rally Team, applauded the drifters and MotoGP riders for putting on a thrilling show and called on rally drivers to return to the support.

“Our drifters and riders are our biggest fans in motorsport, so we must also show up for them at their events and grow this community together,” he said.

Another well-known figure in the growing drag racing scene, West Da Industrialist, expressed his excitement about participating in the show and praised the motorsport federation for its continuous backing of the sport while also pointing out areas that could be improved to help the community grow stronger.

Plascon Uganda, one of the main sponsors and partners of this year’s show, was on ground to exhibit its comprehensive automotive paint product range, reinforcing its commitment to driving excellence and innovation in Uganda’s mobility sector.

Speaking at the event, Benjamin Bicung, Marketing Coordinator at Plascon Uganda, expressed his pride in being part of the show, saying, “We are proud to be part of the fourth edition of the Kampala Auto Show, celebrating the spirit of motion, design, and creativity.”

He added: “Our automotive product range is engineered to meet the highest standards of performance, durability, and beauty, ensuring that vehicles not only look stunning but also withstand the rigors of our climate. We look forward to continuously supporting Uganda’s automotive and motorsport communities with solutions they can trust.”

With over 50 car brands and key partners, the Auto Show has become a one-stop marketplace for vehicles, financing, and insurance, catering to both private buyers and fleet managers.