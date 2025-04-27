Kia Soul: Modest car used by Pope Francis in Uganda

Before Pope Francis visited Uganda in 2015, he had written to the Papal Nuncio requesting to be chauffeured in a simple car. While cars such as the Toyota Raum and Vitz were thought of, the Kia Soul eventually became the best choice. Paul Kaganzi, a mechanic at Dukes Garage in Naalya, a Kampala suburb, says the Kia Soul is a simple car thanks to its fuel efficiency, compact size (ideal for tight driving and parking spaces), and a design that, he jokes, even suits the stature of the Pope.

Still, he adds, simplicity is relative. While some may not see the Kia Soul as a simple car, others, despite being able to afford more expensive models, deliberately choose it for its practicality. "The Pope was someone who identified with ordinary people, and the Kia Soul reflects that philosophy," Kaganzi says. "It does not appear opulent. It falls within the mini hatch category; vehicles typically associated with everyday people, whom the Pope chose to identify with. While it may not be 'ordinary' in every sense, it resonates with individuals who are conscious of cost and economy."

More than a simple ride

On the contrary, the car is modern and equipped with essential safety features such as airbags and an anti-lock braking system, while also offering a high level of comfort. Like many other manufacturers, Kia continuously updates its models to keep pace with the ever-evolving automotive technology. For example, the version of the Kia Soul used by the Pope was fitted with front and rear parking sensors. These sensors automatically detect obstacles around the vehicle and emit an audible alert that intensifies as the car gets closer to the object. “It may not necessarily be cheap, as it is rarely available on the second-hand market and is mostly sold brand new,” Kaganzi explains. “Even if you manage to get a used one, it is still quite costly. To keep it running well for longer, you will need to service it through the dealership rather than at just any garage.”

Practicality

Lennon Ssemuwemba, the sales and marketing manager at Motorcenter East Africa Limited, the official distributors of Kia in Uganda, says the cost of a brand new Kia Soul is within the range of $35,000, which is equivalent to Shs126m, at a dollar rate of Shs3,600. “The packaging engineers maximised the Kia Soul’s interior use of space so that all occupants can enjoy the level of spaciousness and flexibility normally found in mid-size sedans and sport utility vehicles,” Ssemuwemba says.

User-friendly

Additionally, the Kia Soul also features a high-tech audio system, with 4.3-inch colour touchscreen providing excellent visibility and operability, including a rearview camera display and high-end radio and MP3 controls for enhanced convenience. On the dashboard, the front and centre is a high-tech instrument cluster with deeply recessed gauges that provide a vast array of logically displayed vehicle information. According to Edmunds.com, the Kia Soul offers front seats that remain reasonably comfortable even during long drives. While the rear seatback angle is fixed, it is positioned at a pleasantly comfortable incline. “The ride is firm and controlled, yet never harsh,” the portal notes. “Unlike some rivals, the Soul does not shudder or feel like it is falling apart when driven over larger bumps. At highway speeds, the upright windshield produces a noticeable, but not irritating, level of wind noise, along with some tyre noise. Simulated gearshifts prevent the engine from droning at full throttle, a common drawback in many continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatics.”

Everyday driving

In terms of performance, the portal says the maximum acceleration from the 2.0-litre engine is a little lacking, but the Soul feels perfectly spry around town. The steering is natural, and cornering abilities are better than expected. In most cases, the CVT automatic feels like a traditional automatic. In the portal’s track testing, the Soul posted a zero to 60 miles per hour time of 8.5 seconds, which is a respectable time for a little Sport Utility Vehicle. “The steering features a light effort that builds up naturally when you move from centre. The Soul has cornering abilities similar to sportier rivals such as the Mazda CX-30 and Mini Countryman. While the Soul stops well in panic situations, the only true downside is the touchy brake pedal at low speeds, which takes some getting used to. Unlike some other subcompacts, the Soul does not offer all-wheel drive,” the portal adds.

A symbol of a humble servant

Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, consistently used symbols of simplicity throughout his papacy, whether in clothing, housing, or transportation. His decision to ride in a modest Kia Soul during his Uganda visit was in line with his humble spirit and desire to walk closely with everyday people. His papacy, which began in 2013, was marked by a focus on mercy, social justice, and care for the marginalised. The Kia Soul may just be a car to some, but for many who witnessed the Pope's visit, it remains a lasting image of a man who lived what he preached.

Pope Francis’s modest cars

Pope Francis was known for his preference for modest vehicles, often choosing smaller, more accessible cars over the traditional ‘popemobile’. Examples include:

Fiat 500L: He used this model on several occasions, including his first US visit. The Fiat 500L is a compact, fuel-efficient car that is also relatively affordable.

Ford Focus: At the Vatican, he used a blue Ford Focus.

Kia: During his visit to South Korea, he used a Kia.

Mitsubishi L200: In Africa, he used a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck, which some interpreted as a further signal of his connection to everyday people.



