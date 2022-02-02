Prime

Komukama challenging more women to ride motorcycles

Komukama refers to herself as a cautious rider who adheres to road rules and regulations. PHOTO/courtesy

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

Komukama, who has been working from home since 2020, says although she has not used her motorcycle for commuting to work, she has been on trips to Pakwach, Kasese, Kalangala and within Kampala. She also rides to run errands such as shopping, meetings.

Despite the number of women who ride motorcycles increasing, there are still reservations by some sections of the public. Anita Komukama is here to quell these uncertainties.

