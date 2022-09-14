Looking for a more feminine station wagon

Kindly advise me on a good lady-like station wagon. I am torn between Fielder, iST, Ractis, Corrola, Rumion, Auris and the Runx or Allex. Please talk about all the above in terms of resale, durability, off-road performance and presentation (image is key). Sarah



Hello Sarah,

These days all smaller cars are unisex as you find women and men trying to squeeze every ounce of fuel efficiency and performance out of them. The Toyotas Fielder, IST, Ractis, Rumion, Auris and RunX or Allex all have mixed fortunes. Mazda Demio make it a tough choice as you ponder which one to buy.

Resale value for the Toyota range of choices is excellent. Even the oldest on the Ugandan market; RunX and Allex followed by the Fielder have retained a good resale value. This is largely on account of fuel efficient small VVTi engines, repair parts availability and reliability. The IST seems to have the best resale value in your pack of choices as it is a favourite women choice. The Mazda Demio has the lowest resale value due to its poor repair parts availability.

Durability and reliability: This depends on the maintenance condition of the used car you buy, parts availability and the effort you make to carry out the recommended routine mileage and inspection based maintenance service using recommended fluids and oils. While all Toyota choices tick the box, the Demio, despite being a durable car hits a snag with parts availability.

Off road-ability: The above choice of cars cannot be driven on extreme off road terrain as the bigger 4WD vehicles. However, on account of slightly better ground clearance and the optional availability of 4WD (Four Wheel Drive) or AWD (All Wheel Drive) systems to traverse slippery wet roads and light off road peri-urban terrain the Fielder and Rumion hold the best off road-ability credentials.