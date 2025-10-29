Mazda CX-30: Built for Uganda’s roads

Essentially, the CX-30 is a taller Mazda 3 hatchback with some rugged styling flourishes and plastic cladding over its wheel arches. This hatch-based crossover concept is not new, but it continues to be highly popular among car buyers who want the practicality of a hatchback with the higher driving position of an SUV.

At 4.4 metres long and 1.5 metres tall, the CX-30 is slightly shorter and taller than the hatchback it is based on. This design makes it more manoeuvrable in urban settings, while still providing the elevated stance and road presence typical of crossovers. It competes in a densely packed segment alongside vehicles such as the Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Seat Arona, Skoda Kamiq, and Volkswagen T-Roc. The competition is fierce, but the CX-30’s combination of styling, driving dynamics, and interior quality helps it stand out.

Those interested in electric alternatives might consider the Kia EV3 or the Volvo EX30, though Mazda’s CX-30 still appeals to petrol enthusiasts seeking efficiency and a fun driving experience.

Engaging performance

The CX-30 shares its underpinnings with the Mazda 3 hatchback, which is no bad thing. It uses the same mild hybrid engines, including the clever ‘spark-controlled compression ignition’ petrol engine that borrows efficiency techniques from diesel engines, and the same smooth gearboxes. On the road, its hatchback roots are evident.

The car benefits from being lower than most rivals, which enhances handling and cornering stability.

The steering is precise, and the manual gearbox feels crisp and engaging, reminiscent of the MX-5 roadster. However, the ride can be firm on uneven road surfaces, which are common in Uganda, transmitting some harshness into the cabin.

Nevertheless, the CX-30 strikes an enjoyable balance between fun and comfort, making daily drives, city commutes, and country trips more rewarding.



The CX-30 comes with two petrol engine choices. The more conventional is the 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G petrol, producing 138 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds with a manual gearbox and 10.3 seconds with the automatic.

Fuel efficiency ranges between 43 and 50 miles per gallon, though real-world figures in Ugandan city and highway driving suggest mid-to-high 30s and low 40s mpg.



For those seeking more performance, the e-Skyactiv X 2.0-litre engine delivers 183 horsepower with the unique spark-controlled compression ignition system. This allows it to operate with diesel-like efficiency at low revs while maintaining petrol-like responsiveness at higher revs. The CX-30 with this engine hits 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, and fuel economy in mixed driving can reach the low 40s mpg.

All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive is offered with the e-Skyactiv X engine, but the CX-30 is not designed for serious off-roading. Front-wheel drive is more practical, lighter, and more affordable. The choice of transmission greatly influences driving enjoyment. Mazda’s manual gearboxes are widely regarded as some of the best in mainstream cars, and the CX-30 is no exception.

The automatic transmission, which is a traditional torque-converter type, is smooth but not particularly engaging. It adds around £1,500 (about Shs4.9m) to the overall cost and does not offer the precision found in modern dual-clutch alternatives. For those who enjoy driving, the manual transmission is clearly the better option.

Premium interior

Inside, the CX-30 mirrors the Mazda 3’s cabin. The dashboard is minimalist, with clear and tactile climate controls separated from the infotainment screen. While the screen can be operated as a touchscreen when stationary, the main method of interaction while driving is via a central clickwheel, which reduces distraction. The system now comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant as standard, which is handy for simple tasks but less effective for complex commands.

The cabin feels sophisticated and well-built, with soft-touch materials, grown-up switchgear, and clear graphics. Compared to competitors, the interior exudes a premium feel and can be considered more stylish than some Volkswagen or Audi equivalents, even if the badge does not carry the same prestige.

Front passengers enjoy excellent comfort and adjustability, though taller drivers may wish the seat bases were slightly longer to support the thighs better. The driving position is highly adjustable, allowing the steering wheel to be moved almost entirely out of the dashboard for a perfect fit. Rear passengers, however, may find space limited.

The Mazda 3 hatchback is already compact, and the CX-30’s shorter length means legroom is tight. Taller adults may find knees pressing against seatbacks on longer journeys, although under-seat foot space provides some relief.

The boot offers 430 litres of space, sufficient for everyday errands, and folds down to 1,406 litres, though it lacks clever storage features such as tie-downs, cubbies, or split-level floors.

Pricing

In Uganda, the Mazda CX-30 is priced from Shs86m (£25,865) for the base Prime-Line model to Shs104.9m (£31,565) for the top-end Takumi with the base engine. The more powerful e-Skyactiv X engine starts at Shs97.5m (£29,315) and rises to Shs125.6m (£37,765) for the AWD Takumi automatic.

The CX-30 offers a variety of options for different budgets, ensuring that drivers in Uganda can select a model that suits their needs. For those wanting a manual gearbox, two-wheel drive, and the more clever e-Skyactiv X engine, the Homura trim priced around Shs101m (£30,415) represents the best combination of economy, equipment, and driving enjoyment.

Verdict

For Ugandan drivers, the CX-30 is a blend of performance, practicality, and premium feel. While the Mazda 3 hatchback remains more practical and economical, the CX-30’s elevated ride height, modern interior, and crossover appeal make it a strong choice for those who want style, and a fun driving experience in one package. With prices starting from Shs86m, the CX-30 is accessible to a range of buyers and continues Mazda’s reputation for delivering cars that are a pleasure to drive.

This story was originally published by www.topgear.com