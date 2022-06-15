Mercedes Benz S500: Luxury at its best

“The S-Class Sedan, the measure of what matters.” This is how mbusa.com, describes the Mercedes Benz S500.

“With every year, an S-Class represents not just the pinnacle of the automobile but the forefront. It is thoughtful of its passengers and keenly in tune with its driver. Everything that matters most to you, matters more than ever to the S-Class,” the portal states.

Smooth

Built with a 3000cc 429-horsepower petrol in-line six-turbo engine, a short video clip on the portal shows that the rear-axle steering of the 2022 model sedan can help ease parking and city manoeuvers. At high speeds, the rear wheels can turn with the fronts for swifter lane changes, or adapt based on driving dynamics for more stable handling.

The S500 is hefty in weight, but somehow, it carries that weight gracefully. This heavyweight, full-size sedan is able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9-seconds. This is quicker than a lot of production sports cars on the market today. In addition to the impressive sprint, the S500 gets 21 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

Geared towards you

While mercedes-benz.com, another online portal says the S500 technologically gets to you and keeps learning and that the multimedia system can read everything, from your lips, mbusa.com adds that Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is intuitive and intelligent, and grows even smarter over time.

“A 12.8-inch Organic LED touchscreen is the centerpiece of up to five screens that can share content or entertain individually. You can personalise 800 settings, in the car or from your phone, in up to seven user profiles,” the portal says.

Safety features

When it comes to safety, an advanced suite of driver assists is standard. Systems and sensors network look ahead and into adjacent lanes, and tap into Global Positioning System (GPS) and real-time data to sharpen anticipation, quicken reaction, and adapt more smoothly.

The S-Class, Mercedes-benz.com, adds, cares for other external road users. It follows an assured path between comfort and safety. Further refined driving assistance systems ensure your wellbeing as well as the safety of all road users.

According to hotcars.com, everything on this vehicle feels smooth, especially the brakes. The driving experience gets even better at night as the sun sets and the cabin lights rise. There is a small list of luxurious executive sedans on the market today, and the S500 definitely belongs there.

Exterior

Character and charisma, the face of the new S Class highlights the way forward in the dark with its innovative digital light headlamps. Grupoconcesur.es, an online portal, states that the S500’s digital headlamps have been designed to offer a unique night-time driving experience. Their configuration allows the high beam assistant 100 times more precise than the previous version of Light Emitting Diode (LED) headlights, masking oncoming vehicles or traffic signs.

Visibility

“These new headlamps are fully adaptive in bends. The beam of light swivels in the same direction as the wheels, allowing better illumination of the road and enabling the driver to anticipate any unforeseen events. They are also automatic.

The digital headlamps activate dipped or main beam depending on road, visibility and traffic conditions. In addition, they feature matrix technology. This means that they illuminate more brightly in areas where there are no vehicles or traffic signs.

This makes it possible to highlight what is really important for safe driving, avoiding dazzling other drivers or pedestrians,” the portal states.

“To provide all these functions, the headlamps digital light use camera and sensor systems to recognise other road users. This, combined with powerful processors, allows the digital data and maps to be evaluated in milliseconds and the headlamps are instructed to automatically adjust the light distribution in all situations.”

According to cardekho, an online portal, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is available in five different colours; designo diamond white bright, high tech silver, onyx black, graphite grey and nautic blue. These are all five-seaters that come with automatic transmission engines and six cylinders. The sedan prioritises screen, with up to five, including a giant centre touchscreen.

Cost

Whereas the cost of the Mercedes S500 starts from $112,150, which is approximately Shs403m,cara nddriver.com states that the cost of the other S-Class, an S580, the only second variation, starts from $118,750, which is approximately Shs427m, at a dollar rate of Shs3,600. It is not exactly in the price range of most people’s budgets, but if you can afford it, we promise you that it will change the way you perceive being on the road. It is truly unfortunate that these vehicle depreciate in value so rapidly, but it will work out in your favor if you decide to wait a few years and get yourself a used one.

Downside