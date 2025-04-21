Modellista spec: Designed to impress

When parked side by side with the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series, the Modellista spec appears quite similar, especially with its boxy, modern design. However, while both Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) share a base design, they target different markets and driving experiences. The Modellista is essentially a more visually enhanced and sportier version of the 250 Series.

It features a custom exterior styling kit straight from the factory, including aggressive front and rear bumper designs and a distinctive front grille. The SUV rides on 21-inch alloy wheels and includes fog light enhancements integrated into the bumper. A continuous light strip between the headlights and fog lights boosts visibility in harsh weather conditions, especially rain and dust.

Like its 250 Series counterpart, the Modellista comes equipped with front and rear sensors, along with cameras that provide a live video feed of the vehicle’s surroundings. This makes navigating Kampala’s unpredictable traffic, marked by reckless motorists and boda bodas, a lot safer.

A powerhouse

While the 2024 Land Cruiser 250 Series runs on a 2800cc engine, the Modellista boasts a more powerful 3500cc twin-turbo engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD system, the Modellista delivers excellent off-road capabilities while maintaining a luxurious and sporty vibe on any terrain.

Comfort

The Modellista’s interior is as premium as its exterior. It features leather seats and Modellista-branded accents throughout the cabin. It also comes with two smart screens; a 12-inch main infotainment display with Android Auto, Bluetooth, and radio controls, and a digital cluster behind the steering wheel that displays vital driving stats such as current speed, mileage, and more.

Efficient

Despite its size and power, the Modellista integrates a mild hybrid system, allowing it to run on both the engine and battery. This dual system supports an impressive fuel economy of approximately 12km per litre, whether on the highway or in the city. With a 90-litre fuel tank, you can cover up to 1,000km on a full tank.

Availability

According to a source at the Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO), formerly Toyota Uganda, the Modellista is not officially earmarked for the African market. It is imported by individual buyers, much like the Toyota Harrier, which is intended as a domestic model in Japan. The presence of these cars in Uganda does not imply official distribution approval by Toyota. “Some models, such as the Modellista, may never officially be distributed in Uganda but can be purchased by individual buyers,” the source says.

Maintenance

Ronald Kayima, a mechanic, says the Modellista shares many functional similarities with existing Toyota models, especially the 250 Series. Servicing and maintenance should not be a challenge, provided the car is regularly inspected by a trusted mechanic. “The major differences are in the exterior features such as lights and body panels. For replacement parts, it is best to order genuine components from a trusted dealer or online source,” Kayima advises. He discourages using locally fabricated parts or swapped components, which could compromise the car’s performance and durability.

Price tag