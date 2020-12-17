My car emits smoke and loses engine oil

An inspection of the engine with an engine compression test will quickly confirm piston ring damage without dismantling it.

While driving recently, I noticed a huge cloud of smoke in my rear-view mirror and realised it was coming from my car. There was no check engine light or overheating and the engine was running fine. I pulled over and checked the exhaust and noticed what seemed to be a mixture of water and oil. I checked my oil dipstick and no oil was present, although I had just changed the oil. What could this be? Agnes

Hello Agnes, your car is burning engine oil. That explains the loss of oil and bellowing blue smoke from the exhaust as you drive. A car will burn oil when the engine piston rings are damaged. Piston rings are metallic seals between the piston and engine cylinder walls designed to prevent oil intrusion into the combustion chamber as the pistons compress the fuel air mixture for ignition by the spark to achieve combustion.

Piston rings can get damaged due to poor lubrication and buildup of oil sludge (caused by delayed engine oil change, use of counterfeit or substandard oils and filters). Damaged piston rings allow oil to leak into the combustion chamber, where it is burnt together with the fuel air mixture. This reduces engine performance and fuel efficiency, and harms the environment.

An inspection of the engine with an engine compression test will quickly confirm piston ring damage without dismantling it. When you decide to repair the engine, it can be dismantled to determine the extent of damage and parts required to repair it.