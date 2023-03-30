My car is an all in one camper- Peter Kasoma

Peter Kasoma’s Land Rover Defender is the true definition of a moving house. The only missing component is a toilet.

Initially, it was a two-seater, with a back seat that served as the boot. However, for the traveller he is, Kasoma always wanted a camping car with all facilities. To achieve his plan, he bought a Land Rover Defender.

Designed by Peter Ssegujja who develops, models and constructs boats at Speke Resort Munyonyo, after drawing a sketch on how the Land Rover Defender would look like, Kasoma says he started with installing a kitchen and its sink and a gas cooker. This way, when they travel they just need to buy foodstuffs to prepare meals. Utensils and kitchen accessories are all available. He also wanted a smaller space for the fridge.

“I wanted to utilise all the space in the car, including putting a sleeping cabin at the top. The cabin was erected using a tarpaulin as a cover but it also had to be strong and durable,” Kasoma explains.

Lighting

When the structure was completed, Kasoma needed to have a source of light at night when he travelled to his village or anywhere else. This is how a solar panel that could give between 10 to 12 hours of light came to mind. It has a three kilovolt amperes (3kVA) panel that sits on the car roof, with a 200 Watts battery. Whether the car is parked or moving, it charges the battery. The solar system is separated from the vehicle system because each serves different purposes.

Being electrical, to operate, Kasoma had to first stop the engine before activating the solar panel system on which the fridge and lights run. If you are camping in a forest that is dark, the solar panel has the capacity to light all-around the car just as normal power in a house, which provides a sense of security for the campers.

“The fridge is also connected to the solar panel system. It is turned on by a switch at the back of the co-driver’s seat to allow it time to cool before use. The process of cooling the fridge takes about 25 minutes. The car also has extended power to charge gadgets such as laptops and mobile phones,” he adds.

Apart from light, Kasoma’s camper also has storage for three jerrycans that carry spare water and fuel. It also has a chimney with vents are at the rear to vent out smoke as one cooks.

Car mechanics

For better handling, especially when hired out, Kasoma developed a user guide for the car. It is in form of a video and it navigates you through, especially the electrical systems and how to use other components. This is supported by an on-call support team in case of a breakdown within different locations.

“I hire it at $300 (approximately Shs1m) per day inclusive of a driver. At the time of hiring the car, I emphasise giving you a mechanic. To maintain the services and accessories I put in the car, I have a service provider who sits in the car to guide the users. If you are hiring it for more than five days, the fee is negotiable,” Kasoma explains.

Service

A 2000 model running on a TD5 3000cc diesel engine, Kasoma’s Land Rover Defender uses castrol engine oil which gives him mileage of 10,000km before carrying out service. However, he services it at 8,000km. He has a surveillance team that monitors it wherever it is driven, and is alerted in case of any breakdown. Service is on two occasions. For every trip it makes, it is checked before it goes for another. He also services it once in two months or if the mileage has reached the 8,000km mark. On average, he spends Shs1.2m. The furthest it has been is Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale District.

