My Sedan barely starts on cold mornings

Now that it is raining, my 2010 Sedan has difficulty starting on cold mornings. Sometimes, it takes several attempts before the engine finally starts. I have checked the battery, and it seems fine. Could the issue be related to the fuel system, starter motor, or something else? What steps can I take to troubleshoot this issue before it gets worse? Joan





Hello Joan, difficult car engine cold starts can be caused by an ageing battery with low cold cranking amps (CCA). This can be tested and compared with manufacturer declared CCA. Examine the battery for contacts or terminals filled with corrosion. This can cause hard cold starts. I hope your battery has been checked by a battery dealer or qualified technician. Besides the battery there are other factors that can cause cold hard starts. A faulty or ageing starter motor will have difficulty cranking the engine especially during cold starts. The starter can be checked by a mechanic to confirm whether it has mechanical or electrical failure. A dirty and clogged in tank fuel filter can cause hard starts. Eventually a dirty fuel filter will damage the fuel pump too. Long life fuel filters should be replaced at 100,000 kms. Where in doubt of the mileage of a used car you have bought or absence of maintenance history consider carrying out a precautionary fuel filter replacement with a new one.

Monitor the fuel pressure using a diagnostic tool or fuel pressure gauge. Poor quality or adulterated fuel can cause cold hard starts. Pay attention to where you buy your fuel and the quality standards of the vendor. Good quality fuels have fuel system cleaning detergents. These help to keep the fuel system clean especially the dirt sensitive but important fuel injectors.

Faulty engine management sensors can cause cold start challenges. A bad or corrosion damaged coolant temperature sensor can prevent the engine management system from automatically detecting that the weather or engine is cold and requires more air intake (auto chocking) to balance air fuel ratio and start the engine promptly. A faulty air flow sensor can cause cold hard starts.

A faulty throttle position sensor or dirty throttle potentiometer, whose primary purpose is regulation of air intake, will also cause hard cold starts. A diagnostic scan tool can help to assess the performance of the throttle unit. Air flow sensor and throttle potentiometer cleanliness depends a lot on how often you maintain or replace the car's air cleaner element.