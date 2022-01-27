Navara Pro-4X delivers better safety, comfort

From one manufacturer to the other, vehicle technology changes every other year. Apart from physical and external car features, a number of other features also change.

Although the 2021 Nissan Navara Pro X4 is still new on the Ugandan market, it is the highest grade of the new Navara and only comes in the automatic version. It runs on a 2500cc diesel engine, with 140Kilowatts and a maximum speed of 220km.

Features

All car seats and the steering wheel are leather-coated. The central door lock also opens the fuel tank door, which has to be tapped slightly by the attendant to open. When you forget to centrally lock the doors and the car sets in motion, they lock automatically. While reversing, you have a clear view of the rear through the rear camera on the dashboard. The sizeable smart screen will ask you to ensure it is safe before manoeuvring but also show you the gap between the car and the nearer objects you might knock.

Weight and stability while steering

After refuelling at Shell Lugogo and driving towards Kira Road via Lugogo Bypass, as I accelerated, I could feel the heaviness of the car through the steering wheel. This gives you more stability even as you accelerate to higher speeds. The driver’s seat can be adjusted to your comfortable driving height, while providing ample legroom. The car also has a dual zone air conditioning (AC) system, meaning that the driver can enjoy AC temperature different from that of the co-driver and other passengers.

From Kira Road, I took the Bukoto to Kisaasi Road. At the Oryx Fuel station in Bukoto, Kampala, I drove towards the Northern Bypass. However, although this road is prone to potholes, I could not feel the driving discomfort they cause, thanks to the car’s strong shocks and raised ground clearance.

High speed pick-up

After the Kyebando junction towards the newly built Kisaasi junction on the Northern Bypass, the road had less traffic. At this point, I accelerated harder and noticed the car picks up speed from zero to the 100km mark in less than 10 seconds without compromising stability. With the windows raised, you hardly hear external noise even as you accelerate. And as you accelerate, you hardly feel the engine drag while picking up power to increase speed, a feature possessed by some automatic transmission vehicles. Gear shift for the Navara Pro X4 is a smooth and seamless sail because of well-balanced gear ratios. While the automatic is seven speed, the manual is six speed.

Entertainment

The Navara Pro X4 also comes with square quad lights at the front and rear. Also, one of the aspects commonly talked about dashboards is the entertainment system. It has bluetooth, android and Apple play systems that can both be accessed on the car. It does not only have three Universal Serial Bus (USB) ports to charge but also a wide side mirror to give you a broader view of the rear vehicles or objects.

It also has a sport mode that can be used by a click of a button, and turning on of the front camera if you want to drive while in active mode. The driving mirror can be auto deemed. If the sun is too bright but you want to see clearly what is behind you, or motorists who drive with bright lights at night, especially from the rear, you press a button on the driving mirror and it dims any bright light.

Hill assist and hill descend system

The Navara Pro X4 is designed with a hill assist and hill descend system, which ensure longer lifespan of the brake pads. For instance, as I drove up the hill towards Ntinda, I got the foot off the brake pedal at the Ntinda-Kisaasi traffic lights and the car did not move an inch. And when I got the foot off the brake pedal while driving downhill at Ntinda Stretcher and at Naguru towards Kembabazi Catering Centre, the car reduced speed.

Service and maintenance

Richard Bamujje, a car dealer, says the Navara Pro X4 is serviced after every 5,000km. However, the service mileage can be longer from 10,000km to 15,000km if you use synthetic oil. These oils are dependent on the environment in which you drive.

“The unfriendly environment in Uganda where you may drive upcountry means your car will not be insulated from the effects of synthetic oil. You have to pay attention to the driving conditions such as water or mud. If you cannot apply the knowledge to the environment, you will not be able to maintain your vehicle,” Bamujje explains.

“Apart from engine oil, vehicle longevity is all about handling. If you are to share the car with a friend, their driving habits have to be similar to yours. The other important bit is about monitoring tyre pressure as a safety mechanism. If you exceed the prescribed tyre pressure, you compromise many things. You should be able to manage your loading against tyre pressure,” he adds.

Service

Pro-4X specifications

Body Type - Pick-up truck

Transmission - Automatic

Length - 5,260 mm

Max Cargo - 1,017 L

Number of Doors - 4