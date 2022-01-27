Navara Pro-4X delivers better safety, comfort

The Navara 4X is equipped with an aggressive grille, quad LED projector headlights with daytime running lights. PHOTO/Roland D. Nasasira

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

While the latest Series 5 Navara is itself an improvement, the warrior build unlocks more potential. The added clearance and far better frontal protection means you feel much more confident tackling steep terrain and dropping into deep ruts.

From one manufacturer to the other, vehicle technology changes every other year. Apart from physical and external car features, a number of other features also change. 

