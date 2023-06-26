New car batteries hit local market

Batteries are the life and soul of every vehicle. Be it engine start-up or powering electrical features, your car battery handles it all. Since every modern car comes with added features to make driving a luxury experience, powerful automotive batteries are needed to keep them running.

Regardless of the brand or the model of your car, your automotive battery lasts for three to five years on average. When the time for battery replacement arrives, you will encounter a plethora of high-quality and budget choices in the market.

In the world of automotive batteries, there is a wide range of options available. Suppliers like to offer cost-saving budget options as well as the higher-performance line of batteries to their customers. The reality is that many of the budget-friendly car batteries don’t really save the consumer money in the long run.

Like most things, the higher the quality, the better they are and the longer they last. This also goes for batteries. High-performance batteries will last longer and perform at a higher level throughout their lifetime

Speaking during the launch of the Amaron batteries in Uganda recently, the Managing Director of Tyre Express Mr Anish Malattiri, said they have partnered with Amara Raja Batteries, the manufacturers of automotive and industrial applications in Asia to introduce these batteries on the local market.

He said the new batteries will give Ugandans the best automotive experience because they are long-lasting.

“We aim to provide quality brands and quality service for all vehicle users. We want consumers to get the best automotive experience in Uganda and our new partnership with Amaron Batteries is a prime example of our commitment to deliver the best to the road users. The launch of an Express battery service within Kampala is also an innovative approach by the company on how we can serve better to customers in distress over a failed battery in a short waiting time and introduce them to experience a quality battery brand,” he adds.

Mr Maneesh Khanna, the head of sales for Amaron batteries in Africa is optimistic that their product will be one of the best on the market since they have for all kinds of vehicles.
















