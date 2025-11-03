New partnership powers Uganda's shift toward electric transport

Uganda’s electric mobility landscape is set for a major boost following a new partnership between Zembo Uganda, an electric motorcycle company, and Tugende Limited, a social enterprise known for empowering micro and small entrepreneurs through asset financing.

Under the agreement, Zembo becomes Tugende’s official electric motorcycle partner, paving the way for thousands of boda boda riders across urban and peri-urban centers to access affordable, zero-emission motorcycles through Tugende’s flexible financing model.

The collaboration seeks to tackle two pressing challenges in the boda boda industry, high operating costs and environmental impact while helping riders increase their income and long-term financial stability. Through the partnership, the two companies plan to finance and deploy a large number of Zembo electric bikes in the coming months. Riders will enjoy Tugende’s low-cost financing options and after-sales support, along with reliable access to Zembo’s network of battery-swap stations that maximize riding time and minimize costs.

“We have witnessed the dedication and daily hustle of the boda community, and they deserve tools that deliver real returns,” said James Obarowski, Chief Executive Officer of Zembo Uganda. “This partnership with Tugende is pivotal. They understand asset financing better than anyone, and we understand electric bikes. We are already seeing riders’ excitement when they realize they can save up to 40 percent on operating costs while increasing their daily take-home earnings.”

For Tugende, the partnership marks a significant step into sustainable mobility, building on more than 13 years of experience financing over 80,000 entrepreneurs across East Africa. By integrating Zembo’s e-bikes into its portfolio, Tugende reinforces its commitment to supporting environmentally responsible and economically viable business models.

“Electric mobility is not a trend; it is the future our riders need,” said Patrick Asiimwe, Country Manager for Tugende Uganda. “We have financed entrepreneurial dreams for years, and we are excited to offer riders access to pioneering and proven electric assets with Zembo.”

Tugende Chief Executive Officer Michael Wilkerson added that the partnership would deliver tangible value for both riders and communities. “Teaming with Zembo allows us to offer sensible packages—low upfront costs, quick approvals, and reliable bikes,” he said. “This is a clear win for the riders’ finances, the air quality, and the communities we serve.”

Deployment of the new electric bikes begins immediately in Kampala before expanding to Masaka, Jinja, and Entebbe, with nationwide rollout expected by mid-2026. The initiative will leverage Zembo’s locally assembled battery cabinets—an innovation that underscores the growing strength of Uganda’s e-mobility ecosystem.



