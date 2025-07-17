Nissan Hardbody that refuses to back down

When you look at the dashboard of Albert Baguma’s single-cabin Nissan Hard Body pick-up truck, you see a figure that tells a long story: 320,000km.

That is the distance the 2010 model has covered over 14 years of regular fieldwork, often loaded with construction materials, through pothole-ridden roads and the murram tracks of rural Uganda. But walk around the pick-up truck, and you might not believe what the odometer says. The body still stands firm, only showing a few battle scars, mostly scratches on the front bumper, not from city scrapes or reckless boda bodas, but from years of labour in construction fields. “It has not had any major dents that required resurfacing,” Baguma says. “The body is strong and durable. I only repaint it. What keeps it in good shape is how it is driven.”

Built for hard work

Baguma’s Hardbody is one of the few vehicles from the UAR number plate series that starts instantly, with no struggle, no delayed ignition. That reliability is rare in cars of its age, especially those subjected to such gruelling use. The pick-up truck has spent most of its life off the tarmac. Its job; ferrying heavy loads of sand, bricks, cement, and timber to and from sites. Every month, it covers at least 600km. The strain is real, but the vehicle keeps going, something Baguma attributes not just to the car’s build quality but also to how he treats it. “If you are the kind who rams into potholes and humps just because the car is raised and you want to test the suspension, you are destroying the vehicle,” he says. “Even a strong car has its limits.”

Strict service routine

One of Baguma’s most important rules is never skipping service. He follows the service manual religiously, taking the car to the garage once it hits either the 3,000km or 5,000km mark, depending on what the mechanic recommends. During each service, the engine oil, oil filter, diesel filter, air cleaner, and transmission fluid are replaced. The work does not stop there. “I pay a lot of attention to the gearbox and engine because that is the heart of the car,” he says. A minor service costs Baguma around Shs350,000, with an additional Shs100,000 for labour. But over the years, the maintenance has paid off. The only major repair he recalls was replacing the rear shock absorbers for Shs1.2m, after they gave way under heavy construction loads and long-distance drives on rough roads.

Cost of the ride

Like any field vehicle, tyres do not last long. Depending on the brand and source, each costs between Shs300,000 and Shs500,000. And then there is the fuel. The pick-up truck runs on a 3,000cc diesel engine and consumes an average of 8km per litre. When Baguma drives from Kampala to Kabale City in western Uganda, a journey of roughly 420km, he spends about Shs320,000 on fuel. But he is picky about where he fuels. “It must be quality fuel, from trusted stations. Otherwise, the engine suffers,” he says. Moses Ochom, a technician at Nissan Motorcare, agrees that proper service habits are key to keeping older vehicles such as Baguma’s on the road.

“After 300,000km, any car needs extra care,” he says. “Use genuine service parts, follow the manual, and don’t improvise with unapproved fluids.”

Ochom explains that some lubricants, especially for the gearbox and double differential, can last up to 40,000km or 50,000km, but it depends on the terrain and usage.

Handle it like a body

Baguma compares his pick-up truck to the human body. “As you grow older, you have to mind what you eat, how you treat yourself,” he says. “Same with a car. The older it gets, the more carefully you must handle it.” He insists on using only brand-new engine oil, matching it to the manufacturer’s recommendations, and keeping an eye out for any mechanical warning signs. “When the mechanic tells you something is about to break, replace it immediately. Do not wait for it to fall apart,” he warns. “If a ball joint jumps out while you are driving, you will damage even more parts, and you could lose your life.”



