Our 1995 Toyota Celica is heavenly 

As teenagers, Mustaque Abdallah and Alice Nakato dreamed of driving the Celica because it was a cool and dominant car. The Celica was produced by Toyota from 1970 to 2006. It was produced across seven generations.

We like old cars. We acquire them and breathe life into them so they can get back on the road again,” Mustaque Abdallah says.

One of those old models that has been revived is the Celica. This is because as teenagers, the Celica was it for Abdallah and his wife Alice Nakato.

It was a dominant car, loud, had a presence and was associated with the motorsport.

Today, the couple who currently drive a 1995 Toyota Celica, are oftentimes, stopped by strangers who make inquiries on whether they are selling.

This particular model has drawn a lot of interest from people who love them old, neat and pimped.

The couple acquired it at Shs6m from a friend who had parked it in a garage. They had visited the garage to fix and pimp their BMW C-Series, to give it a different look from the usual.

“He told me about the car he was not interested in anymore. He said it was a fine car. He suggested that we give it a new look and have it back on the road. We agreed to buy it and try it out. We paid for it and left it in the garage for another year, parked,” Abdallah recollects.

During that year, Abdallah and Nakato, who are both in the arts industry, had the car remodelled to give it a look different from the usual Celica. They would change the fibre kit around it to make it stand out a bit.

They also changed its colour, from grey to off white.

“We have been stopped by people who express interest in buying it. The Celica brings back memories to some people and they are like, if they didn’t have a chance to drive or be driven in it then, they are happy to stop us to have an experience in it,” he says of their ‘baby’.

Abdallah recounts a day someone riding on a boda boda (commercial motorcycle) stopped him and politely requested that he gets a ride in the car.

Abdallah was heading to Gaba.

“He sat and I drove him back to Kabalagala. He could not believe that it was in good shape and too neat for an old car. The air conditioner was working,” he recollects.

Another time, Nakato called him. She was driving from her sister’s place in Mpererwe and people had gathered around the car, having been attracted to it by its sound. When they got close, they found that it was a lady driving it.

What even shocked them more was it was a stick shift, an advantage Abdallah lists for its power and strength.

In control

“Manual cars hardly get mechanical problems. You are literally in control and the car keeps you awake because you need to shift a gear and step on the clutch,” he says adding, “Your body is active as you drive, something that you won’t find with automatic cars.”

To Nakato, not often do you find a woman driving manual cars. “In fact, every time I drive it, people think that I am a rally driver. They are amazed to see me drive a manual car. Driving a manual car is fun because I am in control,” she explains.

The couple has driven a couple of cars – including a BMW, Alteza, Mercedes Benz twice, four Subarus, Premio, two RAV4, Fun Cargo and Golf - and concurs that one of the catchy things about this particular one is it easy to maintain.

“Other cars we have had would act funny. We fuel it, make sure it has water in the radiator, service it twice a year and that is it. It does not require complex oil types. It is an affordable car. We fill the fuel tank at Shs200, 000 with which I can drive for two and a half weeks,” he narrates. In comparison to all the cars they have driven, Abdallah say that when it comes to stability, he gives it to Germany cars.

“I have driven a Golf and Mercedes and they are super stable. If you have driven cars and gone on to drive Toyotas, you realise that they are light cars. With the Toyotas, if you go into the sport versions, you will feel in control,” he further explains.

If he had to get another car, he would go back to driving a car made in German. Nakato dreams of driving a KIA, for its beauty and size.

The business

Besides driving the cars, they are a business venture they have exploited over time.

“We have had these cars as a side gig. We buy a car, fix it to give it a better look and resale it at a profit. So if we get a car at Shs10m, invest about Shs3m and sell it at Shs18m, it is a fair deal,” he explains.

Like other road users, Abdallah and Nakato are appalled by undisciplined drivers.

“I believe there is moving and driving a car. Most people move cars and that is mainly the automatic ones,” he argues. Nakato’s observation is that there are many people who drive against road rules and regulations so there is no discipline on the road.

“When you travel out of Uganda, you see how people respect other users on the road. They respect ‘stop’ signs, the traffic lights. A big percentage of drivers in Uganda are selfish in the way they drive. Hopefully this will change with the road usage campaigns,” she adds.



