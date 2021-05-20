Potholes: More than an inconvenience

With the rain comes potholes. While small potholes may only cause minor damage to a vehicle, larger ones can actually cause an accident and possibly severe injuries to anyone who is involved.

It is the rainy season and potholes on many roads are going to rear their ugly heads. Many of us see them as business as usual. But potholes are more than an inconvenience. They can be dangerous, and they can cause significant damage to your car.

If you use the same road often, you may anticipate a pothole. That in itself is not dangerous as you can simply avoid it or drive carefully over it. But the problem with potholes is that most drivers do not expect them. When you hit one, it almost always comes as a surprise, and surprises while driving are usually bad. Many drivers will panic when they hit a pothole and either slam on their brakes or swerve unexpectedly. This can cause more serious accidents if you are not careful.

Damage

This pothole damage may be instantaneous, such as a punctured tyre, cracked rim or cumulative, such as misalignments of the steering system and failed shock absorbers. Pothole damage accounts for nearly all suspension problems, so it is imperative to look for signs of damage and do repairs immediately following an encounter with a pothole rather than drive off with that scowl on your face.

Tyres

Tyres are common victims of pothole damage, so a driver should take time to perform an inspection of both the rims and the tyres. Even when inspiration to inspect is not coming from a “two minutes ago” encounter, a leisurely walk round your car at a fuel station would be an excellent time to check for cumulative damage. Look for signs of bulging in the sidewall area of the tyre.

A pothole could easily cause this, since the tyres experience sudden jolts at the time of impact. The rims of many newer cars are aluminium-based, which means they cannot withstand as much pothole damage as older steel rims.

Alignment

Perhaps the most obvious sign of pothole damage occurs in the car’s alignment and shock absorption systems. A car’s suspension system is designed to provide a smoother ride for the driver and their passengers, primarily by allowing the tyres and struts to bounce up and down.

When the tyre strikes a pothole, especially at high speeds, the entire shock absorption system receives an instant jolt. Over time, the shock absorbing springs and struts become less resilient, leading to a much rougher ride and less responsive steering.

In order to assess the damage to a car’s suspension and shock absorption systems, ask yourself some questions about the car’s behaviour. Do you feel a significant amount of swaying whenever you make routine turns? Does the car dive down during braking? Does the car sink in the back when accelerating from a standstill? Does the car bounce excessively on rough roads? All of these symptoms could point to a suspension problem caused by pothole damage. Or simply talk to your “trusted” mechanic.

In a similar vein, the car’s alignment may also be severely affected after months of continuous pothole damage. A misaligned car may want to pull to one direction instead of maintaining a straight path. Proper wheel alignment is important for a number of reasons, including the lifespan of the tyres and safer driving.

Repair costs

More crucially though, the biggest problem many drivers face with pothole damage is liability imposed on them in terms of repairs. This is further worsened by the fact that even with the damages, the car shall still perform its fundamental purpose of moving you from A to B, hence often ignored until repair is a must.

Unfortunately, potholes are a fact of life for most of us. If you think your vehicle may have suffered damage after hitting a pothole, take your vehicle to your trusted mechanic for a thorough inspection.

In case they can’t be avoided

Before you make an evasive manoeuvre, be aware of traffic around you. Use your mirrors and consider whether to straddle the hole or go around it. Do not have an accident just to avoid a pothole.

If a pothole cannot be avoided, keep your steering wheel straight. Slow down and drive carefully through the pothole. Allow the tyre to roll through the pothole. Travelling at full speed or slamming on the brakes can cause major damage leaving you possibly on the side of the road.



