Power shift: Uganda’s leap into e-mobility

Mobility is undergoing significant changes worldwide. Advancements in battery technology and increasing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions are driving a shift towards electric vehicles. Uganda is not only following this trend but is also seizing it as a chance to shape its own future. “Our initiatives are not just about making a shift for the sake of it; we see this as an opportunity to have a place at the table in automotive manufacturing, rather than being on the menu,” says Allan Muhumuza, the team leader of mobility at the Science, Technology and Innovations (STI) Secretariat. For years, Uganda has primarily been a consumer market, importing more than $800m (Shs2.8 trillion) worth of vehicles and nearly $2b worth of fuel each year. Embracing electric mobility presents an opportunity to reverse this trend, create local jobs, and establish itself as a manufacturing hub.

Where it all began

The journey started in 2011 at Makerere University, when students and lecturers designed and assembled the Kiira electric vehicle. What began as an extracurricular project soon became a government-backed initiative under the Presidential Initiative on Science and Technology. This eventually grew into Kiira Motors Corporation in Jinja City. Since then, the ecosystem has attracted new investors, particularly in two-wheelers and electric bicycles, creating what Muhumuza calls “a blossoming industry out of the seed planted in 2011.”

Organising the ecosystem

In 2022, the STI Secretariat was established to coordinate Uganda’s entire mobility ecosystem, encompassing everything from technology development to policy oversight. The initial step involved gathering stakeholders, defining their roles and responsibilities, and creating a national e-mobility strategy. This strategy set ambitious targets for local assembling, battery production and recycling, the electrification of public transport, the establishment of a national charging network, skill development and human capital enhancement, supportive policy frameworks, and increased adoption of electric vehicles. The effort involves several ministries, including those of Energy, Works, Local Government, Education, and Science and Technology, making it one of the few comprehensive government initiatives in Uganda’s industrialisation drive.

Progress so far

The results are beginning to emerge. Uganda now has an installed assembling capacity of up to 10,000 electric vehicles annually. Kiira Motors has deployed 31 electric buses on the roads, alongside more than 12,500 electric motorcycles and 1,500 electric bicycles, all supported by more than 390 battery swapping stations across the country. These developments have created more than 15,000 direct jobs in assembling, energy, and operations. More than $180m (Shs627b) has been invested in the sector, with 70 percent of that amount coming from the government, and local content now stands at 40 percent. Given Kampala’s severe air pollution problem, this work has become increasingly urgent; air quality improved by 80 percent during the Covid-19 lockdown, highlighting the significant contribution of road transport to pollution.

Incentives and financing

The government has fostered an enabling environment by offering incentives such as a 10-year income tax holiday for manufacturers, VAT exemptions for locally made electric vehicles and charging stations, and import duty waivers on parts and components. Financing models are also becoming more innovative. Since electric motorcycles and their batteries can be tracked remotely, financiers can provide affordable loans to riders, encouraging faster adoption.

Challenges and opportunities

The sector faces several challenges. There is a shortage of skilled workers, particularly battery engineers, and the charging infrastructure remains limited, with only a handful of fast chargers available in Kampala. This creates a "chicken-and-egg" situation: investors are reluctant to build charging stations without a larger number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road, while potential buyers hesitate to purchase vehicles without a reliable charging network. Despite these challenges, the opportunities in the sector are significant. Batteries account for around 60 percent of a vehicle's value, representing a substantial opportunity for local manufacturing, recycling, and repurposing efforts. Used EV batteries could eventually provide energy storage solutions for rural electrification. The digital potential is also noteworthy, as connected vehicles generate data that can support new services such as cashless ticketing and real-time fleet tracking.

The future of public transport

Public transport presents a complex challenge. Kampala's dependence on aging 14-seater commuter taxis and boda bodas is both inefficient and polluting. Muhumuza argues that the solution is not merely to replace taxis with buses but to provide high-quality, reliable, and appealing services that encourage people to use them. Kiira Motors and the Uganda Taxi Owners Federation (UTOF) have developed a model that integrates taxi operators into this transition rather than sidelining them. The plan features comfortable buses with improved seating, air conditioning, and various payment options. A financing agreement with the Uganda Development Bank will allow operators to pay for buses in installments, making the transition more affordable compared to current taxi loans.

Jinja hosts the future

The inaugural E-mobility Expo in August 2024 attracted more than 300 delegates, including representatives from the USA, Europe, China, South Africa, and Tanzania. This year’s edition, which starts today and ends tomorrow, at the Kiira Motors plant in Jinja, is expected to be even larger. The event brings together government officials, innovators, investors, and the public to showcase electric buses, motorcycles, cars and other e-mobility components. It also explores the latest technology and discusses how to expand infrastructure and financing. This expo provides an opportunity to see how Uganda is transforming policy into practice and why the future of transport is electric.



