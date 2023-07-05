Premio’s ground clearance is perfect for our roads

Robert Mujuni

I bought my 2010 Toyota Premio in 2021. At the time, I had been driving a Toyota Mark X but had to get rid of it because service was costly and its low ground clearance meant I could not drive it upcountry. Much as the Premio is not as fast as the Mark X, I have never regretted the decision I made.

My Premio’s fuel consumption is friendly and it gives me more mileage per litre of fuel. When I am travelling to my home town of Rukungiri in western Uganda, a full tank will last the whole journey. I will use the same fuel for the journey to Ntungamo Town in western Uganda, where I usually refuel. The secret is maintaining driving speeds in high gears that consume less fuel.

On average, I drive 15km per litre on the highway and about 10km a litre in slow moving traffic. It is also a stable car that I can drive at 100km/hr without any shaking or vibrating.

I also love my Premio because of its raised ground clearance that allows me to drive on any marrum road. To enjoy the comfort of driving on a marrum road, I ensure that all components of the suspension system, especially the shock absorbers are well maintained.

I also avoid rough driving by deliberately running over potholes and humps because they determine how often you visit the garage. Since I acquired the car, I have replaced the shocks once.

Derrick Aguma

The Toyota Premio 2010 was my first car that I acquired mid-2022. When I started working in 2018, I had planned to buy the Toyota Allex as my first car but fell in love with the Premio after my sister gave me a ride in hers. I had driven a friend’s Premio 2000 model but the 2010 model is more comfortable and luxurious compared to the previous models. The only downside is that the predecessors of the 2010 model had a strong and durable body compared to the 2010 model, whose body is not as strong.

I like the Premio because it is affordable, especially when it comes to maintenance and fuel consumption. From my home in Luzira, Kampala, to my workplace in Nakasero, Kampala, a full tank of fuel that costs Shs240,000 will last a month. However, I have to leave home at 6am and work at exactly 4pm to avoid slow moving traffic that leads to more fuel consumption.

It is also affordable since for the time I have had it, I have not spent more than Shs120,000 on service. I only replace the fuel and oil filters, engine oil and air cleaner. There are parts such as spark plugs and tyres I have never replaced since I acquired the car. I also do not share my car because I do not trust any other person’s driving habits.

Martin Odong

I love the Toyota Premio and have owned different models 11 years. I now have the 2012 model and although the features keep changing, it is still a user-friendly car. Apart from economical fuel consumption, affordability and availability of spare parts, the music system in the 2012 model does not require additional speakers.

The inbuilt speakers are so well amplified that you may think it is a home theatre that was installed in the car. I can also answer phone calls through the Bluetooth speakers which allows me to remain focused on the road.

The headlights in the newer models are also brighter. They flash at longer distances, especially at night to avoid driving into unseen objects or potholes.

Much as the Premio can be repaired at any garage, I always stick to one mechanic because they understand the mechanical history of my car. I also use genuine spare parts that I buy from Kisekka Market and Wandegeya in Kampala, at affordable prices.

I have not replaced any major parts other than the tyres. I also service after driving 5,000km but because I travel a lot, I sometimes go to the garage at 3,000km to ensure the car is in perfect condition.

For minor service, I spend Shs180,000 once in three months and Shs600,000 for major service twice or thrice a year.

Specifications

Maximum power - 109 - 158ps

Drive Type - AWD/FF

Engine capacity - 1,496 - 1,998cc

Number of seats - 5