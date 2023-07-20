Protecting cars from harmful effects of the sun

During a recent visit to Dalas Auto Limited, a garage in Bunga, Kampala, I find Alvin Nkini and other mechanics sealing the pipes of a 2007 Subaru Forester. The pipes, I noticed were those that connect from underneath the steering wheel to the engine compartment.

Upon inquiry, Nkini tells me he had just replaced two steering pipes that had got broken as a result of prolonged exposure to the sun. Apparently, the owner of the Forester, a one Gilbert, had travelled abroad, leaving the car parked for six months.

Heat effects on your car

Apart from causing dehydration to humans, hot weather also affects your car. For example, Nkini says, most, if not all cars with leather seats tend to crack overtime because of constant heat. If your car is black, maroon, grey or any other colour that absorbs heat, it will retain the heat in similar quantities as absorbed.

“But if you have leather seats, the impact is worse. This is the reason some motorists will open their car for a few minutes before starting the engine to allow it to cool,” Nkini says.

Peter Kasoma, a mechanic, says while one may use a silver or alminium cover to protect the dashboard, they must understand that the entire car absorbs heat.

Overtime, apart from the seats cracking, the dashboard will also be affected. When the heat becomes unbearable, sometimes the windscreen cracks and breaks.

The steering wheel cover leather coating also peels off. Externally, if the heat does not cause the paint to peel off, it starts to fade gradually.

The engine

The interior of some bonnets have heat insulators that protect the bonnet from damage caused by rising engine heat. However, most cars do not have this heat insulator, which exposes some of the underlying components of the engine to heat. A case in point is the engine piping system which includes the steering wheel pipe, intake manifold pipe, air cleaner housing, plastic pipe that comes from the intake manifold to the brake master cylinder, the pipe that transports fuel from the fuel pump to the engine and the pipe that transports air from the air control system to the engine and AC vents, among others. All these play different roles.

“The engine needs proper air distribution as it runs. It requires air from the air cleaner to balancing pressure from the intake manifold. The intake manifold pipes exist to balance pressure in the system, determine what goes to the engine and what remains and what pushes fuel into the engine. If the pipes on the intake manifold system harden because of continuous exposure to weather heat, a number of pipes start breaking. This means the system will not be functioning as it shoul,” Nkini explains.

Apart from damaging the piping system, Kasoma says your tyres are also affected by hot temperatures, especially when they are worn out. Some of them burst when exposed to hot temperatures for long periods. This is also determined by the surfaces on which you park. If it is cement, there are high chances of your tyres bursting. The hot weather also affects the door rubbers by causing them to shrink and break overtime.

Solutions

There are not many solutions to avoiding heat damage but one of them is to park your car in a shade. If you do not have a shade, avoid parking your car under the sun for long.

Waxing the car

After washing your car, it is recommended to apply weather wax or weather strip polish to reduce the impact of hot temperatures. If you have leather seats, ensure they are always waxed and polished after washing, as the wax keeps the leather soft.

“You can also use dashboard polish on the door rubbers since it keeps them soft. Besides reducing the impact of the sun, it also helps preserve the car paint by preventing paint peel-off. Waxing or polishing maintains leather colour and keeps it shiny at the same time,” says Robert Wasajja, an autospa attendant in Naalya, Kampala.

A tin of wax costs between Shs45,000 and Shs60,000, or more, depending on the quality and where you buy it from.

Vacuums in windows

Although not completely closing your windows might expose your car to vandalism, to Nkini, it is the cheapest way to minimise heat damage since it allows fresh air to enter and leave the car, especially when you park directly under the sun or places with too much heat. Whatever goes in comes out of the same inlet and outlet. The dust may enter but it is cheaper to have it cleaned than replace broken leather seats.

If you drive while the air conditioner is switched on and the entire interior is cold and you leave the car under the sun, it is advisable to not close the car windows completely. If you do, there is a possibility of windows or windscreen breaking easily when cold air mixes with hot air.

Seat covers

According to bigsmobile.com, car seat covers bring a lot to the table. They look good, feel great, and are simple to maintain/replace. But most importantly, they protect your existing upholstery from dust, downpours, food spills, and UV rays. If you are not looking to shell out for new seat covers anytime soon, make sure you are taking good care of your upholstery. Regular conditioning is vital for leather seats, especially on hot days.

Fastest way to cool a hot car

According to Findlay Acura.com, here is how to cool your car’s interior quickly:

As soon as you enter the car, roll down the windows and open the doors to allow the hot air to escape.

Adjust the air conditioning vents to face upward or toward the open windows which helps direct the hot air out of the car.

Once the initial hot air has been expelled, switch the air conditioning to the ‘‘recirculation’’ mode and turn it on to its maximum setting. This will cool the air being circulated inside the car.